Congratulations to Tawni J. a 5th-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Tawni wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How much money is the Missouri House of Representatives looking to fund to replace or repair 215 bridges on the state highway system, including some in Franklin County?
The House is trying to borrow $301 million to replace and repair the bridges.
If you are in the market for a dog house, what event might you consider attending that will feature 23 custom-built doghouses?
The SDOW BUILD Academy Doghouse Auction is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 10
How did Gray Summit get its name?
Gray Summit was named after Daniel Gray, who started a motel in the area about 1845 and because it is the highest summit on the line of the Missouri Pacific Railroad.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz! This week is the final quiz of this school year – good luck!