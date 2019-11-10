Congratulations to Andrea Foster, an 8th-grade student at Riverbend Middle School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Andrea was selected in a random drawing from all of this week's entries – and she had the correct answers! See them below. Andrea wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
The Franklin County United Way drive has ended. How much did the Washington High School Leadership Class donate to the drive?
The WHS Leadership Class donated $3,200.
What online resource can you use to check the fall foliage peak times?
Missouri Department of Conservation, https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/fall-colors
What milestone did the St. Clair High School Football Team set this year?
The Bulldogs so far have had a perfect season with 9 wins and 0 losses.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!