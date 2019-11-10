Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.