Congratulations to Chase H., a 4th-grade student at Our Lady of Lourdes School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Chase wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
The Missourian is having a writing contest that invites young readers to write a letter to an author about how a book, short story or poem made them feel. What is the prize and deadline for entering this contest?
The prize in the Letters to Authors contest is $50 in each age division. The deadline to enter is Monday, April 15.
Who has been named the new principal at Our Lady of Lourdes School? How long has she been teaching at this school?
Ann Joyce is the new principal at Our Lady of Lourdes School. She has been teaching at the school for 28 years.
Why is basketball called basketball?
The modern game was started in 1891 by James Naismith, a PE teacher in Springfield, Mass., with a ball and a couple of peach baskets!
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!