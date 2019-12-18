News Quiz #10
Congratulations to Ava Kauffeld, an 8th-grade student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Ava was selected in a random drawing from all entries this week – and had the correct answers! See them below. Ava wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How will the City of Washington re-use some of the rock used in the construction of the new Missouri River bridge?
The contractor will haul the rock from the bridge construction area to the airport to help prepare for future hanger expansion there.
How many seats are up for re-election in the Washington School District and when is the election?
Three seats on the Washington School Board will be voted on in the April 7, 2020, election.
How many trees will the Spaunhorst family plant at their Heritage Tree Farm this April to be harvested at Christmas in seven years?
The Spaunhorst family will plant 1,600 fir trees and 800 pine trees in April.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!