News Quiz #2
Congratulations to Luke Imus, a 4th-grade student at St. Bridget of Kildare School, for winning this week's News Quiz. Luke was selected in a random drawing from 169 entries this week – and he had the correct answers!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What does it mean when the headline says “Restitution to be Sought for Threat?”
It means the person or people who are responsible will have to pay for the cost of the investigation including the use of the K-9 units and any overtime hours by police. According to state statutes, there is a maximum of $4,000 in restitution that a juvenile, or their parents or guardians, can be forced to pay.
Why is the Franklin County Humane Society having to get “creative with sheltering space?”
The shelter kennels are completely full with homeless dogs.
Over the past 20 years, head and neck melanoma cancer has increased among pediatric, adolescent and young adult people. How much has it increased?
In the U.S. and Canada, the increase in these cancers has been 51.1 percent.
