Congratulations to Lukas Etter, a 7th-grade student St. Bridget School, for winning this week's News Quiz.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How many people attended the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair?
The story says more than 52,000 people attended the fair.
Our area had more rain in 2019 than any year since 2015 – and the fifth wettest year ever! How many inches of rain did we get?
We received 62.95 inches of rain in our area in 2019.
A story in the People section shared information about local educator Jody Miles of Earth’s Classroom and her presentation on climate change. She said cold air is starting to move to different places on Earth – and weather is staying in place longer. Why does she say this is happening?
She said the Polar Vortex is not that cold anymore, to hold it in place.
