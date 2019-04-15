Congratulations to Asriel S., a 4-grade student at Our Lady of Lourdes School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Asriel wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What is the new date of the demolition of the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River in Washington?
The bridge will be imploded on Thursday, April 11. A time has not been determined yet.
Voter turnout was very low in Franklin County during the April election. Only 16.18 percent of registered voters visited the polls to help determine local governments. How many votes were cast in Leslie during the 13 hours the polls were open?
Only eight people voted in the election in Leslie. About 170 people live in that town.
National Library Week is commemorated April 7-13. Why do YOU think libraries are important to readers and communities?
Answers will vary.
Thanks to Imo's Pizza for sponsoring the News Quiz!