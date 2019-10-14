News Quiz #1
Congratulations to Mattalyn W., a 6th-grade student at St. Gertrude School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Mattalyn was selected in a random drawing from 143 entries this week – and she had the correct answers! See the answers to the Quiz below. Mattalyn wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What is a great source of information when you’re Finding Your Place in History?
Your family! Have a conversation with them – especially your grandparents if possible. Ask them to write letters if they don’t live nearby.
How can Missouri schools get involved in solar energy?
Ameren Missouri is taking applications from nonprofit organizations, schools, institutions or other nonresidential locations that act as a gathering spot in the community. The company will construct and maintain solar power facilities.
Kid Scoop reminds us that there is a difference between FACTS and OPINIONS. Give an example of a FACT from something you read in the newspaper today.
Answers will vary.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz! Submit your entry for the Week #2 News Quiz by Friday at 5 p.m.