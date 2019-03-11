News Quiz #17
Congratulations to Nicole M, a 5th-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Nicole wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
What factor in the north may contribute to flooding locally this spring?
Extreme amounts of snowfall to the north this winter likely will contribute to rising water levels in the Mississippi and the rivers that feed it.
The Franklin County Humane Society features Pets of the Week that are in need of homes. Pick one of the animals and share two reasons you believe he or she would make a good pet.
Answers will vary
In sports writing, headlines often have action or dynamic verbs. Find three out-of-the-ordinary verbs from the sports headlines.
Answers could include: cruise, stuns, knock out, fall
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!