Congratulations to Chloe Cronin, a fifth-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week's News Quiz.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Allison Mitchell is the new shelter manager at the Franklin County Humane Society. What is her priority in her new job?
Allison said her priority is to “expand or remodel our shelter building to better serve the increase we are experiencing in homeless animals… A larger building, or my true dream, a new location and building, would help us save and serve more animals.”
How did Kristi Fitzpatrick get from Washington High School to fashion designing?
Fitzpatrick took drafting classes at WHS, and received a degree in drafting from ECC before going to work in civil drafting. As a hobby she started sewing – that grew into a pattern company and then an invitation to design.
Give two reasons why we would have local ghost towns?
In some cases, larger towns have swallowed up smaller communities. Sometimes, people move out of an area due to a lack of jobs or opportunities. For all of these reasons and more, we have local ghost towns.
