Congratulations to Henry V., a 5th-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Henry wins a $15 gift card, our sponsor for this week's Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Who is the Missouri governor and why was he in St. Clair last week?
Missouri’s Governor is Mike Parson and he was in St. Clair on a statewide tour of bridges listed on his $350 million replacement program.
Give two reasons you might want to go to Family Reading Night on Friday, March 1 at Washington Middle School?
Answers will vary, but might include: Family Reading Night will feature author/illustrator Lisa Papp, winning book baskets, winning Family Reading Prizes, hearing stories, fun crafts, seeing pictures of kids and their pets…
From the Kid Scoop feature, how many nicknames did President Theodore Roosevelt have? What do you think Roosevelt’s Nicknames say about him?
All 16: The Happy Warrior, The Trust Buster, The Rough Rider, Telescope Teddy, The Meddler, The Hero of San Juan Hill, The Man on Horseback, Haroun-al-Roosevelt, The Bull Moose, The Great White Chief, The Driving Force, Four Eyes, Four Eyes, The Dynamo of Power, T.R., Teddy. Answers will vary on what his nicknames say about him.
