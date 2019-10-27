News Quiz #3
Congratulations to Nora B., a 4th-grade student at Our Lady of Lourdes School, for winning this week’s News Quiz. Nora was selected in a random drawing this week – and she had the correct answers! See them below. Nora wins a $15 gift card from one of our Missourian In Education News Quiz sponsors: Imo’s Pizza in Washington and Union and Sugarfire Smoke House in Washington.
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
Where can you now play nine holes of disc golf in Washington?
A new disc golf course just opened at the corner of Highway 100 and Fifth Street, on top of an area that once was a municipal landfill.
What is the #1 way to protect your identity according to the advertisement recognizing Cybersecurity Awareness Month?
1. Don’t share your secrets. Don’t provide your Social Security number or account information to anyone who contacts you online or over the phone.
If you are doing tricks called “Rock the Baby” and “Walk the Dog,” what device are you likely playing with?
If you’re Walking the Dog, you’re likely playing with a yoyo!
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz! Submit your answers to this week's Quiz by 5 p.m. Friday!