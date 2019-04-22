Congratulations to Claire Swanson Schuh, a 4th-grade student at New Haven Elementary School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Claire wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
Here are the answers to this week’s quiz:
How long did it take the old Highway 47 bridge to be demolished?
According to the story in the newspaper, it took 8 milliseconds.
If you have a cute cat, how could you win $75 for sharing that cuteness?
The Franklin County Humane Society is holding a Cat Photo Contest.
Last year, Missouri River Relief volunteers in Washington cleaned up 6.25 tons of trash. Share one way YOU can help keep trash out of our creeks, streams, rivers and oceans.
Answers will vary from suggestions in the story.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz!