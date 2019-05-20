Congratulations to Caleb Monzyk. a 6th-grade student at The Fulton School, for winning this week’s News Quiz.
Caleb wins a $15 gift card to Imo’s Pizza in Washington, our sponsor for this week’s Missourian In Education News Quiz!
This is the final News Quiz for the school year – we’ll be back this fall with more opportunities to learn about current events and hone important reading skills like skimming and scanning.
Here are the answers to this week’s final quiz:
Where will the new school be built to replace South Point Elementary?
The new school will be built on Highway 100 east near St. John’s Road
What do you need to know if you plan to watch the Franklin County Bicentennial parade?
The Franklin County Bicentennial parade will begin at 2 p.m. on June 2 at the Union Fairgrounds.
How is the poppy connected to Memorial Day today?
Today, remembrance poppies are assembled by disabled veterans and sold on Memorial Day to raise money to support veteran’s welfare programs.
Thanks for participating in the News Quiz! Have a great summer!