Christopher McDougall, author of the national bestseller, “Born to Run,” will be the guest at this year’s Run to Read, organized by The Missourian and the Four Rivers Family YMCA, on Saturday, Oct. 12.
McDougall will stop in Washington on a national tour promoting his third book, “Running with Sherman,” his story of rescuing a neglected donkey and helping him thrive by training together to participate a mining-era-style ultramarathon in the Rocky Mountains.
A foreign correspondent for the Associated Press, McDougall covered wars in Rwanda and Angola before writing his international bestseller, “Born to Run.” His fascination with the limits of human potential led him to create the Outside magazine web series, “Art of the Hero.” “Born to Run,” is being made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.
His new book, “Running with Sherman,” grew from a family project to take in a neglected animal on their farm in Lancaster County, Pa. Sherman arrived in more desperate condition than McDougall expected, but led to an opportunity for the curious author – and ultra-runner -- to explore and share the connections between humans and animals.
McDougall will speak at the Run to Read, which begins at 8 a.m. and includes a 5K run, 1-mile story stroll and Baby Buzz Dash for the youngest runners. Registration is $15 for adults, $10 for children, and free for teachers and librarians. Participants who register by Sept. 28 will receive a free T-shirt, featuring Sherman the donkey.
Run to Read is held annually to benefit local literacy efforts and to give away hundreds of new, hard-back books. Everyone who participates in the Run to Read receives a free book of their choosing, from hundreds of child, teen and adult titles. The run begins and ends at the Washington Public Library.
Trophies will be given in several categories including the school with the most participation in Run to Read, fastest educators, youth, teens and adults across the finish line in both male and female categories. Medals will be given to all Dashers and 5K age-category winners.
Registration can be made in many ways. Printed forms are available at Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, 400 Grand Ave., or Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Washington. Download a registration form here or register online at gwrymca.org.
Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. in the library lobby. T-shirts will be provided only for registrations received on or before Sept. 28.