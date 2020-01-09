The Missourian will publish a new serialized story for young readers celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial beginning in the Jan. 11-12 issue. A companion teaching guide is available here.
In the story, “Tales of Marvelous Missouri,” a young girl named Molly visits Silver Dollar City in Branson with her family. From an encounter with an older park employee, Molly comes away with a deeper appreciation of the area’s history and an insight into how Missouri came to be settled.
The story will appear in the weekend issue of the newspaper for eight consecutive weeks. A companion teaching guide is available online at eMissourian.com on the Missourian In Education page. The story was written by Carolyn Mueller, the author of several previous serial stories and many books, including "Lily: A True Story of Courage & the Joplin Tornado,” and “Dizzy Dean and the Gashouse Gang."
The story is part of a statewide project of the Missouri Press Foundation. Funding for the project was provided by the National Newspaper Association Foundation, Silver Dollar City and the Branson Convention & Visitors Bureau.