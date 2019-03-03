March into March celebrating your individuality, the ability to “Sing Your Own Song,” like the unique characters in Newsbee’s Picks. Too often we compare ourselves to others and feel less-than. Buck up, Buzzers and Buzzettes—embrace qualities only you possess, combine your gifts with others attributes and score a harmonious world with nary a sour note.
* * * * * * * * * * *
Put Pat Zietlow Miller’s lively rhyme alongside winsome artwork from Patrice Barton and you’ve got “Remarkably You,” a wingding, feel good book about you, you and you.
Barton uses a richly detailed cast of boys and girls with varied looks and personalities, different interests and wide-ranging talents to accompany Miller’s words, each child’s contribution a colorful square in the patchwork of life.
“No matter your volume, your age, or your size, you have the power to be a surprise. You have the know-how. You’re savvy and smart. You could change the world. Are you willing to start?”
Using this call to action, Miller offers young readers abundant, oft overlooked ways, big and small, to contribute to mankind — by bee-ing kind, volunteering, by walking a path that’s solely their own, one deed, one determined act, one creative dream at a time.
* * * * * * * * * * *
Look at them and you won’t see any similarities. Anne Frank and Martin Luther King were of different races, spoke different languages, and lived in different countries. But wonder of wonders, they share the same birth year. Though far-flung, both made positive changes, became beacons of light, examples of courage and fortitude. Learn about them in “Martin & Anne: The Kindred Spirits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank,” by Nancy Churnin.
King and Frank were born in 1929, King in Georgia’s Deep South, and Frank in Frankfurt, Germany. Early on they were ostracized—King because of his skin color, Frank because of her religion.
They shared a belief in the power of words, King wrote and made speeches to encourage tolerance, and Frank kept a journal while in hiding to record her secrets and hope for peace. Both believed that “Love is stronger than hate,” and that “Kindness can heal the world.”
These peacekeepers’ goodwill messages burst to life in a heartfelt book with bold, sleek illustrations by artist Yevgenia Nayberg.
* * * * * * * * * * *
There’s plenty to be learned about the whales and the deaf community in “Song for a Whale,” a book that spouts facts wrapped in fiction by Lynne Kelly, an interpreter for the deaf for over 25 years.
Her protagonist, 12-year-old Iris, is a lonely girl in a hearing school where she struggles to communicate; yet, Iris excels in science and has a gift for rebuilding old radios.
When her science teacher shows the class a video about Blue 55, a whale that exists alone in the ocean, rather than in a pod, and produces a song in a different frequency than other whales, Iris feels a connection.
She creates a recording like the whale’s and contacts marine biologists, hoping they’ll use it on their expedition to tag Blue 55.
Helping Iris in this quest is her deaf grandmother who’s grieving the loss of her husband. She and Iris devise a plan to bring Iris face to face with a whale she’s made her project, a beloved mammal that changes her in ways she can’t imagine.
Based loosely on the true story of the Loneliest Whale in the World, 52 hertz, this compelling story has a voice solely its own — one certain to call to readers.
Book Buzz Picks can be purchased at Neighborhood Reads in Downtown Washington.