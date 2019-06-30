Newsbee’s buzzing with happy at the hive. The reviews he’s received have put your literary buddy in a celebratory frame of mind. Congrats to the kids who offered their take on his Picks this month. Each contributor will receive a prize Book Buzz Book from the Washington Optimist Club as an incentive to keep “Paging On!”
“Sweety,” by Andrea Zuill
Reviewed by Mitchell Dreisewerd, age 5.
“Sweety’s a really loud kid, who is a naked mole rat. She likes to dance. I like to dance. Then she tried on a curly wig and said, ‘too itchy!’
“No way am I going to wear that. I spike up my hair like the aunt.
“The funniest part was the picture with blue spiky hair. (She is different and wants to find friends.)”
Reviewed by Konner Kupchick, sixth grade, Lakeview Elementary School, Wentzville.
“The book ‘Sweety’ is a book about not having terrible friends, then getting one good friend. In the beginning, Sweety doesn’t have friends because she wants to be like them, but isn’t. After a visit with her aunt, she makes a friend, simply by taking the aunt’s advice.
“This book taught me that you should only have a group of one to three good friends instead of hundreds of bad ones. This helps me in life so that I don’t have to ask a horrible friend to listen and give me advice on something important. Instead I would have a good friend listen and give me advice.
Reviewed by Abigail Heisel, first grade, Clearview Elementary School.
“This book was awesome because Sweety taught Sandy to do a secret handshake.”
Reviewed by Korbin Schell, second grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“I like this book ‘Sweety.’ She is different but she did not stop trying to find a friend just like her. I would like for EVERYONE to read this book!”
“Just Like Rube Goldberg,” by Sarah Aronson.
Reviewed by Arlo McBride, second grade, Central Elementary School.
“This book is about a person who works hard to reach his dreams. Rube wants to be a cartoonist, but he has a hard time. He tells his family he wants to be a cartoonist and they are horrified. His dad, Max, doesn’t want him to be a beggar on the street. Instead, Rube works for the Department of Water and Sewers.
“After six months, he quit his job. He decided to become a cartoonist. After an earthquake hits San Francisco, Rube moves to New York. He gets a job and becomes very popular. No one else is making funny engineering cartoons that make you use your brain.
“I would recommend this book to my friends, teachers and librarian. It is a funny and challenging book with big words. You will learn a lot if you read this book.
“Sweeping Up the Heart,” by Kevin Henkes.
Reviewed by Newsbee.
“Florida would be just the ticket for Amelia Albright, in Kevin Henkes’ touching ‘Sweeping Up the Heart.’ A seventh-grader, Amelia would love time away with her dad, a professor. But he quickly squelches her dream of sandy beaches, opting instead for ‘a nice quiet time at home’ in Madison, Wis.
“ ‘Poor Amelia,’ is how Mrs. O’Brien, their gentle, wise, house helper refers to the girl. O’Brien has helped raise Amelia for 10 years, after the death of Amelia’s mother. It’s not been easy — Gordon Albright is so affected he’s unable to share his feelings with anyone, least of all his daughter.
“With her best friend in France for the school year, Amelia is lonely but finds an outlet at a nearby clay studio where she sculpts. At the studio she develops a friendship with Casey Kirkwood-Cole, the nephew of the studio’s owner. Casey is dealing with a smorgasbord of feelings about his parents’ possible breakup.
“Supporting each other, Amelia and Casey dodge the minefield of personal issues with grace in this hopeful novel.”
Reviews on “The Book Hog,” “Miss Dorothy and Her Bookmobile” and “A Kind of Paradise” will be accepted until July 15. The books can be checked out at Washington Public Library and Scenic Regional Library.