An out-of-this-world event will make news this month. Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong walked on the lunar surface while Michael Collins orbited the moon. It’s quite a day to remember. Newsbee’s over the moon about the upcoming celebration and has three stellar books to put stars in young readers’ eyes. Page On with these lunar lovelies!
* * * * * * * * * * *
The Moon is the narrator of “Moon! Earth’s Best Friend,” a cheery read about the bonds the two orbs share by Stacy McAnulty.
“Where Earth goes, I go,” a sweet-faced Moon explains, offering the background on how the Moon became the Earth’s satellite, the “only natural satellite,” and thus its “No. 1 sidekick.”
Having a buddy like Moon is awesomely advantageous for Earth and other planets in the solar system. Information about the Moon’s phases, size, and attributes are accompanied by Stevie Lewis’ lighthearted pictures, the Moon portrayed in soft pink with blue eyes and long lashes, the Earth in a more earthy fashion, hefting a barbell and showing its colors, green for landforms and blue for vast oceans.
If you’re going to have a pal, Moon is loftily likeable, as is this fact-filled, fun book.
* * * * * * * * * * *
In November 1969, Alan Bean became the fourth astronaut to walk on the moon. And the only artist to ever do so—his life is beautifully capsulized in “The True Story of Alan Bean: The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon,” by Dean Robbins.
As a boy, Alan loved model airplanes; later he took his passion for flight to great heights as a pilot in the Navy where he marveled at the beauty of nature from his cockpit, “…the white clouds above. The green fields below. The blue all around. Alan wished he could paint what he saw.” And so he did, thanks to an art class that gave his imagination free rein.
After his moonwalk he was so moved by the wonders of space that he wanted to “share” what he’d seen. He created energetic, original paintings of the moon and the astronauts’ experiences in vibrant colors, not necessarily true representations but art that conveyed his euphoric feelings. Illustrations by Sean Rubin capture the essence of Alan Bean’s work—a lasting gift to relish in a smashing picture book.
* * * * * * * * * * *
The Apollo missions were no small feat — more than 400,000 men and women worked on America’s exploration of the moon from 1961 to 2012. The pinnacle of success was Apollo 11’s exploits and the fateful day Neil Armstrong took, “ . . . one small step for mankind . . . ”
“When We Walked on the Moon,” by David Long, covers that unforgettable event taking readers step-by-step through what the crew faced from lift-off to moon walk. “Twelve minutes after launch, the crew of Apollo 11 were traveling at more than 20,000 miles per hour.” Still it took them four days to reach the moon, on a voyage fraught with danger, difficulty and triumphs. The amazing story of Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin’s accomplishments are told in text accompanied by full-page and side bar illustrations by Sam Kalda.
Included in this comprehensive book is information detailing each of Apollo’s missions, headshots of the astronauts, a glossary with terms, and a time line detailing space exploration. And a look forward at the next frontier—bring on the red planet Mars!