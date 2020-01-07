Though we read for entertainment, a great joy for sure, we also learn from the models that literary characters offer. In this month’s Book Buzz Picks, we meet “Visionary Characters in 2020” — a girl with grit who refuses to conform, a gifted artist who worked to make his dreams come true and a brave student unfettered by life in a wheelchair. “Page On” and enjoy!
Mary Walker was a trailblazer, a female who had an idea. She thought women should be allowed to wear pants. It was the mid-1800s and they only wore dresses, egad!
Walker’s story gets a light-hearted take in “Mary Wears What She Wants,” by Keith Negley, illustrated in colors as shocking as the idea Mary proposed. Dresses were “uncomfortable . . . heavy-and-hot-and hard-to-breathe-in . . .” Mary argued, but the masses retorted, “It’s the way things have always been and the way things will always be . . . ”
Mary wasn’t deterred — she was determined, traded in her frock for a pair of pants. Mary’s brainwave wasn’t accepted at first; in fact she was arrested more than once but she didn’t back down. Mary refused to be hemmed in.
This inspiring read includes a photo of Mary Edwards Walker and highlights her accomplishments, including receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor.
“Hi, I’m Norman, The Story of American Illustrator Normal Rockwell” celebrates folks rocking on front porches, flags waving overhead and apple pie cooling on a windowsill. This tribute by Robert Burleigh has illustrations by Wendell Minor that do Rockwell’s work proud.
The master artist himself invites readers into Rockwell’s studio. He shows the implements of his craft including finished work that lines his walls. Though he always wanted to be an artist, Rockwell explains it took years to reap the rewards of his success.
Rockwell realized he had a gift — not one like his brother who had athletic prowess. Rockwell’s expertise lay in “ . . . telling stories with pictures.” But his talent didn’t negate formal training, and that was tough, especially when teachers would critique his drawings. “You might say I entered art school raw — and came out cooked.”
Rockwell’s break came with “The Saturday Evening Post,” the most popular magazine of its time with full-size, front-page illustrations. Over the years, over 300 of Rockwell’s paintings appeared in the “Post.”
This book gives a fitting nod to Rockwell’s life, a read for all ages.
The sixth-grader in “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner, might be in a wheelchair but the sky’s the limit for plucky Ellie. She has a talent for baking, a creative escape in which she excels, hoping to realize her dream of becoming a professional baker.
Ellie was born with cerebral palsy, which presents challenging limitations. She needs someone to carry her lunch tray, depends on a lift to get into the school bus, and has to have help showering — thank goodness for her supportive mother.
When Ellie learns her mom is planning to move them to Oklahoma, mother and daughter hit an impasse. Ellie knows her Mema needs help with Ellie’s Grandpa, his Alzheimer’s worsening, but Ellie is nervous about a new school and making friends.
Ellie and her mom make the move, and life gets more difficult than Ellie could have imagined. But before long opportunities arise for her to spread her wings. Readers will relish meeting Ellie and learn to “Roll with It” too in this realistic read.