Newsbee counts himself lucky to have a fulfilling goal in life — finding great books to suggest to young readers. When he discovers an awesome read his body glows like a lightning bug’s. Another thing that lights Newsbee up is having reviews sent to the hive mailbox. Enjoy this month’s bounty — Newsbee’s happy to share these reviews with you!
"The Sloth Who Slowed Us Down,” by Margaret Wild.
Reviewed by Mrs. Straatmann’s second-grade class, Clearview Elementary School.
“Our class read ‘The Sloth Who Slowed Us Down." We thought this book was cool and very entertaining! The family in the book was the fastest in the world until the little girl found a sloth. They had to slow down because the sloth was really slow!
“The sloth taught them to enjoy what they were doing, like eating, walking, painting, shopping, or just being together. Our favorite part was when the sloth went to live with another fast family to slow them down.
“Sometimes our families get really busy and we need to remember to slow down and enjoy things more with them. Maybe reading this book can help others remember to slow down and enjoy things together.”
Reviewed by Allison Miller, second grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“This book is about a sloth that was slow. The sloth slowed the family—made then enjoy their meal and then they could look at the stars. I recommend to read this book because it is a good story."
Reviewed by Andi Arand, second grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“This book is about a sloth that taught a family to slow down. I like the lesson that it teaches. I would recommend it because it teaches kids not to rush.”
* * * * * * * * * * *
“Picturing America: Thomas Cole and the Birth of American Art,” by Hudson Talbott.
Reviewed by Allison Gildehaus, sixth grade, Clark-Vitt Elementary School.
“This is the inspiring story of Thomas Cole emigrating from England to America in the 1800s. The Industrial Revolution pushed many from England to America in search of a better life. Cole and his family were among them. He was a passionate activist who took this change as an opportunity to paint and sell his beautiful landscape images all over the East Coast.
“I think this book was very well-written. It got the point across to follow your dreams. Hudson Talbott expressed this when he wrote, ‘Thomas realized why he was on this journey to paint America.’
“I relate to Cole because I really enjoy playing my trombone and creating music. Although my art is slightly different, this book reminds me to keep loving and pursuing what I enjoy. I think this is an encouraging story for kids to follow their dreams wherever they go in life. I give it 5 out of 5 beehives.”
* * * * * * * * * * *
“Lifeboat 12,” reviewed by Susan Hood.
Reviewed by Lucas Pieske, fifth grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“This book is about a lot of boys and girls who are being bombed by the Nazis who were bombing them in London. (Their parents had to fill out a form to see if they’d be chosen to escape England on a ship.)
“The main character, Ken, gets picked to go on this boat called “The City of Benares,” along with some other people. While they are on the ship they get hit with a bomb. Ken got on Lifeboat 12. Will he and the others survive?
“My favorite part is when Ken’s poor mother buys him an expensive coat to wear on the Benares and when the ship gets hit, he risks his life to go back and get the coat.
“Personally, I loved the book. I would recommend it to my mom because she loves books that at some point you can’t put down, and that’s the exact meaning of this book.”
Reviewed by Ryan Hanneken, fifth grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“The reason I chose to read this book is that I like books that are based off the war. I liked that the main character Ken was not always in the spotlight. Ken reminds me of my sister, Noelle. She is always stubborn and strong like Ken.
“I think this book could be (added to) by the author writing a second book about life after the war. The books about the war are tragic and finally on the last day they find hope. I like how Ken usually is the person speaking or being spoken to. This book is a splendid read. Readers will love it."