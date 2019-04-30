Reading reviews from Buzzland makes Newsbee’s soul sing, which is usually what birdies do, but your bee buddy can’t resist. This month’s reviews really made him puff out his chest in pride. For these young reader’s efforts, each will receive the next month’s Book Buzz Pick, compliments of the Washington Optimist Club. They like to sing too!
“Remarkably You,” by Pat Zietlow Miller.
Reviewed by Sam Freese, second grade, Clearview Elementary School.
“This is a book that is a poem, and that is why I think it is an awesome book! It’s about what you can be, or what you might be, and it is about what you can do to make a difference in the world.
“I think that the rhyming is cool because I like making books and rhyming books are awesome. I would recommend this book to a friend because the pictures and rhyming are awesome. That is why ‘Remarkably You’ is an awesome book!”
Reviewed by Giavanna Nechita, second grade, Clearview Elementary School.
“This story tells you that you are unique and that you should be proud of it. I recommend this book to anyone, especially people that don’t fit in. I hope you like it.”
“Martin & Anne: The Kindred Spirits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Anne Frank,” by Nancy Churnin.
Reviewed by Reece Wildhaber, fourth grade, Clark-Vitt Elementary School.
“The purpose of the book is (to illustrate) that Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were born on opposite sides of the world; they didn’t speak the same language, but their hearts beat with the same hope. Martin didn’t go to school because his skin was dark. Anne could not go to school either. One day, their friends stopped playing with them.
“I liked the way the story was written because it starts when they were babies and goes to their teens. The theme was that they were going through different things, but their hearts beat with the same hope. ‘Martin wondered if one day the right words could change the unfair laws. Anne believed that people were really good at heart.’
“I have not read a book like this before, but I liked it because it shows little kids about how different cultures were treated differently than others in the mid-1900s. I think this book targets 8-to-12-year-olds. I also think older people would enjoy this book. I give it 5 out of 5 beehives.”
“Song for a Whale,” by Lynne Kelly.
Reviewed by Joe Heitmann, fourth grade, Immaculate Conception School.
“Iris is a 12-year-old tech genius who can repair vintage radios. She is the only deaf person in her school. One day her teacher, Mrs. Alamilla, teaches her class about a whale that sings at 55 hertz. He couldn’t communicate with other whales just like Iris had trouble communicating with her classmates.
“Iris creates a song with her music teacher to communicate with the whale, Blue 55. She sent it to a scientist. She is going to play the song for Blue 55 to be able to track him.
“When her parents say no to going to Alaska, she finds a loophole with her grandmother. They find an Alaskan cruise but her parents and brother don’t know about it. They sneak off on the ship. There they meet a mother and daughter named Penny; the mother works on the ship and the girl is homeschooled.
“Blue 55 switches directions (but all is not lost). Iris finally gets to see Blue and play the whale her song.”