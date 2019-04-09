Bees and human-beeings take nature for granted yet our glorious orb keeps rolling along, mesmerizing our psyches with crashing oceans, verdant land, sky-blue heavens, deep recesses beneath the ground and a dizzying array of unique creatures and plants. On April 22, join Newsbee in celebrating Earth Day — get inspired this month by reading three picks that focus on “Our Wonderful World.”
* * * * * * * * * * *
“From Tree to Sea,” invites us to take off our blinders and learn lessons from nature. Shelley Moore Thomas’ poetic book highlights a plethora of wonders in our glorious world — even common rocks at our feet aren’t overlooked.
“Stones show me how to be strong. If I’m kicked around sometimes, like a rock in the road, I just roll along.”
Each of the book’s spreads features a lovely scene created by Christopher Silas Neal, daytime to night, all seasons of the year are depicted, reminding readers to pay heed to look up, down and all around as wise “Clouds show (us) how to rise up” “ . . . cats show (us) how to be curious ” . . . “bees show (us) how to work hard and to help others.”
“From Tree to Sea” provides a timely reminder to build character traits by taking cues from Mother Nature, one of the very best teachers around.
* * * * * * * * * * *
One of the pleasures of reading is finding out about a subject you’ve never heard of. Who knew there are forests in Minnesota untouched by loggers, trees that tower because they were overlooked by surveyors mapping out areas more than 200 years ago? You’ll learn the reasons why when you read “The Lost Forest” by Phyllis Root.
Back in 1785, the Continental Congress decided land in the United States should be surveyed so it could be offered for sale to settlers and companies, our young country needing revenue. In 1882, “a three-man crew were hired to survey three townships . . . in Minnesota.”
A mistake was made. Instead of a forest the area was designated as a lake. No one wanted to buy an area comprised of only water so the forest grew and grew.
Bold illustrations by Betsy Bowen help tell this interesting story, with photographs and maps lending further authenticity. Also included are examples of other “old growth forests in Minnesota,” stands of red pines and white pines with trunks so wide two people joining arms can’t circumvent the trees’ widths.
* * * * * * * * * * *
A tasty mix of friendship, adventure, and ecology take us to new heights in “Tree of Dreams,” by Laura Resau, set in Colorado and the Amazon rain forest.
Thirteen-year-old Coco and her mother own El Corazón, a chocolate shop. It’s been popular but a new donut shop threatens. Worried about El Corazón closing, Coco is heartbroken, not only because of that loss, but because her pal Leo has thrown her over for new friends.
Coco needs a miracle and one comes to her in a dream — an ancient tree appears, the mystical Ceiba that grows in the Amazon rainforest where the beans to make El Corazón’s chocolates originate.
To save the shop, Coco enters a chocolate sculpture contest. The prize is a trip to the rainforest where Coca dreams of finding treasure of enough value to save the shop. The contest ends in a tie — she and Leo go to South America, along with their mothers, and Galileo Gallo, the elderly man who sponsored the contest.
New friends await in the rainforest, and old friends’ bonds are renewed in an exciting book interspersed with musings from the Ceiba tree, a mother tree saddened about destruction of her forever home.