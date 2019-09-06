Author Lisa Wheeler and artist Molly Idle are back after great success with their first collaboration, “People Don’t Bite People,” a Baby Buzz Pick in April 2018.
In their newest offering, the dynamic duo tackles the challenges kids face with sharing in “People Share With People,” the September Baby Buzz Pick.
Baby Buzz works like this: each month The Missourian selects one book for youngsters birth to age 5. A review of the Baby Buzz Pick appears in the second weekend issue of The Missourian. The reviews are alternately written by Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District, and Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian book editor.
This month’s review was written by Brady-Smith.
“One of the most important, yet difficult tasks of early childhood is learning to share. As any preschool teacher (or parent) can attest, when there are two or more little ones gathered, conflicts are bound to erupt over prized items.
“ ‘People Share With People,’ by Lisa Wheeler, offers a learning opportunity that reminds children, ‘What’s yours is yours. What’s mine is mine. But we can be polite.’ The author gives examples of sharing toys, pets and even parents using humor and familiar detail.
“From this book, children will learn about saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ rather than grabbing, and about waiting their turn. They also will learn some big words such as ‘communication’ and ‘cooperation.’
“Best of all, the adorable illustrations by Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle will have adults and children sharing a smile on each and every page.”