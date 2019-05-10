Children love visiting their local fire station. Oh, the excitement of seeing a ladder truck and shaking the hand of a firefighter outfitted in full gear. That adventure comes to the page in “At the Firehouse,” the May Baby Buzz Pick — the newest book in the Tinyville Town series by Brian Biggs, who was no doubt a firefighter wanna-bee when he was a kid.
Baby Buzz Books are suggested in The Missourian each month — hardcover or board books for children birth to age 5. Reviews of the books are written by Maria Brady-Smith, former early childhood educator with the Washington School District, and Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian book editor. This month’s review was written by Stuckenschneider.
It’s Saturday morning in charming Tinyville Town, and pint-sized Dexter is riding his bike by Fire Station 1. There he meets Firefighter Kate hosing down a fire truck. “Shouldn’t you be putting out fires,” the curious boy asks, a question that prompts Kate to give him a tour.
Dexter is surprised to learn that the firefighters don’t just come to the station when there is a fire, but live there day in and day out — and that there are 12 firefighters at Fire Station 1, two shifts with six firefighters alternating duties.
On down times when the firefighters aren’t battling flames, Dexter discovers they have jobs to do — cooking, cleaning up and doing laundry. When Dexter is invited to join the firefighters for lunch, a loud alarm sends the crew into action. With a “WOOOOOOO,” Fire truck No. 1 zooms out of the station, the firefighters off to battle blazes and keep their community safe, Dalmatian Flash along to help.
Bigg’s cartoon characters are certain to delight youngsters. Each has his/her own look and personality in this simple story peppered with humor, as well as educational value. “At the Firehouse” shows young children the value of community and how citizens work together for the common good.”
Biggs will be in Washington to read and sign copies of his book Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Washington Fire Department Station, 200 14th St., Washington.