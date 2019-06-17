They’re our role models, beloved and boisterous, fun loving and hardworking. This month we celebrate fathers with “Daddy-Sitting” by Eve Coy.
This picture book, for ages 4-7, joins a growing list of Baby Buzz Picks suggested in The Missourian, since April 2007. The reviews run in the second weekend issue and are alternately written by Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian book editor, and Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District.
Stuckenschneider wrote this month’s review:
A bitty brunette narrates “Daddy-Sitting,” introducing her father, who’s working on a project involving a cardboard box, paints and a ball of yarn.
Daddy might be busy, but it’s the little girl who claims her hands are full in this story of daddy/daughter role reversal. “Today I’m Daddy-Sitting,” the child states, detailing the responsibilities of watching over her towering, bearded ward.
The child walks readers through her day — helping Daddy make “his favorite breakfast,” assuring he gets “lots of exercise” because “Daddy is full of energy,” going to the park, the pool and finally stopping at the grocery store, where the child falls asleep in the cart, condoning her fatigue with “ . . . I can’t watch him every minute.”
Watercolor illustrations tell the real story — Daddy shown in an exhausted state trying to keep up with his energetic offspring.
At home, after a tea party on a blanket, there’s time for positive strokes: “Daddy is very smart. I tell him he can do anything when he grows up,” including being a “lion tamer” and “an astronaut.”
But of course everyone knows the best job in the world for a Daddy is being a Daddy — a position “ . . . always packed with adventure . . . ” love and togetherness.