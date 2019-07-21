Children will enjoy sliding their way through “Who Lives Where?” an interactive read by Stephanie Babin that invites little ones to discover places where animals make their homes.
The book is the newest chosen as a Baby Buzz Pick in an ongoing literacy program in which “The Missourian” suggests a book a month for youngsters birth to age 5.
A review of each month’s Baby Buzz Pick appears in the second weekend issue of “The Missourian.” The reviews are alternately written by Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District, and Chris Stuckenschneider, Missourian book editor.
This month’s review was written by Brady-Smith:
“Who Lives Where?” will be enjoyed by toddlers and preschoolers alike. Each page focuses on animals from different habitats such as the garden, the farm, the mountains, the savanna and the sea.
Instead of lifting flaps, which are easily torn by little hands, this book features panels that slide back and forth to show animal homes, making the book much more durable.
Toddlers will enjoy manipulating the panels to see the picture underneath while perfecting their pointing skills. Preschoolers will enjoy identifying and matching common and not so common animals and learning about their homes in the various habitats.
The illustrations by Kiko are bright and engaging with lots of details for children to study. “Who Lives Where?” is a book that parents can read with their child and one you might find your child picking up on his/her own. There is a lot to learn and share in this sturdy little book.
Baby Buzz Picks can be purchased at Neighborhood Reads in Downtown Washington.