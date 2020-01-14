Though “Everybody Says Meow” might appear to be all fun and games, author Constance Lombardo offers an apt message wrapped in hilarity as a perplexed kitty works its way toward acceptance.
“Everybody Says Meow” is the newest book chosen in The Missourian’s ongoing Baby Buzz program in which a book for youngsters birth to age 5 is reviewed in the second weekend issue of the newspaper.
The books are selected and reviewed by Chris Stuckenschneider, book editor, and Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District. This month’s review was written by Brady-Smith:
Compromising. Negotiating. Including others in play. These are all important social skills that young children are learning. These skills take lots and lots of practice and reinforcement.
“Everybody Says Meow” by Constance Lombardo is a sweet, funny book that serves as a lesson in developing these skills. A silly little cat announces a plan where “Everybody Says ‘Meow’ ” Which would have been fine except a dog shows up and says what dogs say — “woof!”
After some attempts to make him say “meow,” the cat compromises on a play plan in which everybody says “meow” and one guy says “woof.” Which would have been fine except then a frog joins in and says what frogs say — “ribbit.” The frog’s response requires a little more negotiating and a little more compromising.
And so it goes.
This book makes a great read aloud. Because of its repetitive nature, children will have fun joining in on the “meows” and the “woofs” and the “ribbits” and the “quacks” as they practice accepting and embracing each animal’s contribution.