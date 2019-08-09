There’s more to school than the 3Rs — like meeting new kids and having new experiences. “Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!” addresses change in a sweet story by Cori Doerrfeld with delightfully cute illustrations.
This August Baby Buzz Pick is the newest in a continuing list of quality books for children birth to age 5. Each month The Missourian chooses one new book for this age group, a review of the pick appearing in the second weekend issue of the newspaper.
The reviews are alternately written by Maria Brady-Smith and Chris Stuckenschneider. This month’s review was submitted by Stuckenschneider.
One can almost read the mind of the cherub-faced cutie who hugs her mother farewell on the first day of school with a “Bye, Mom.” Her despondency is short-lived when she meets Charlie in the school hallway, a bespeckled blond who issues a friendly big “Hi.”
Using examples from everyday life, the girl and Charlie walk readers through the book’s wise mantra, “Every goodbye leads to a hello.” We celebrate the kids’ blossoming bond as they bid “Goodbye to snowmen . . . hello to puddles,” suffer the loss of the girl’s goldfish together and persevere when trying to ice skate, Charlie giving the girl a hand, “Goodbye to almost giving up . . . is hello to one more try.”
But friendship also can be accompanied by heartache, and when Charlie has to move away, the girl knows this is a change that’s going to challenge her to the umpteenth, “Sometimes goodbye is the last thing you want to say.”
Fortunately, there’s a happy ending in store for her, a surprise that’s sure to please, carrying through the feel-good theme in this superlative book.