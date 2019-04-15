With a unique array of adorable toddlers on display and clever rhyming text, “Hooray for Babies” by Susan Meyers has earned the honor of being named the April Baby Buzz Pick.
Since April 2007, The Missourian has suggested a book for children birth to age 5 in the second weekend issue of the newspaper. The reviews are alternately written by Chris Stuckenschneider, book editor, and Maria Brady-Smith, former parent educator with the Washington School District
The following review was written by Brady-Smith.
“Most little ones seem to love pictures of babies. Maybe that is because babies are so cute or maybe it is because they are fascinated at seeing someone smaller than they are. If this is the case with your child, you are both in for a treat with Susan Meyers’ new picture book, ‘Hooray for Babies!’
“Lively adorable illustrations by Sue Cornelison offer many opportunities to share the love of language with your child. There are lots of babies on every page engaging in the familiar activities that delight a child — pointing to body parts, recognizing themselves in a mirror, playing, swinging, eating, climbing, building, dancing and even making messes!
“After all that activity, the babies are ready to be tucked in for a nap. Just like real life, after a little rest, the babies are all ready to play again!
“ ‘Hooray for Babies!’ is a true celebration of baby love and just a fun book to share with your child.”