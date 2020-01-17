Parents and grandparents who have a child playing sports, particularly club or select sports, are familiar with the number of “fan” wear items that are available to them today — T-shirts, sweatshirts, quarter-zip tops, hoodies, blankets, different kinds of hats . . .
All with their team’s name and logo printed or stitched on it, or even their player’s name and number, if they want that.
Dave and Jane Kell, owners of Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing/MVP Apparel in Washington, say the boom in club sports has been a big factor in driving their business in recent years.
“Back when I was in school, I don’t think I ever had a sports uniform with my name on it,” said Dave Kell, a Washington native and 1984 graduate of Washington High School.
But times have changed.
Recently, Legacy filled a team’s order for 60 uniforms that led to orders for some 800 pieces of fan wear for the parents and grandparents of those young athletes.
To accommodate that kind of demand, Legacy is in the process of offering teams individualized web stores where parents or grandparents can go online to see the list of specialized items made exclusively for their team, then select the items in the sizes and colors they want and purchase them directly.
In years past, that process was more cumbersome, said Kell. The child would bring home an order form that parents would have to fill out and send back to the coach with a check, hoping nothing was lost or misunderstood in the process.
“Online is where you have to be now,” Kell remarked. “You still need sales people, but now the Internet has to be your biggest sales person. Online marketing and social media, that’s where it is.”
Legacy, which marked its 25th anniversary last year, also is in the process of redoing its website so that customers can go online to design their own T-shirts and items, even uploading artwork.
This service will be ideal for people who want custom T-shirts for events like family reunions and company picnics, said Kell. But it will be available to everyone.
Began as a Side Business
Dave Kell, who attended East Central College before earning a degree in business administration from Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, was working for a matchbook company based in Texas, when he starting taking orders on the side for what would become Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing.
The Texas company only produced matchbooks, but after enough of Kell’s customers asked him if they could also provide T-shirts, hats and such with their logo on it, he decided to pursue that on his own.
Initially, a woman in Washington did all of the embroidery work, and someone in Defiance provided the screen printing.
Dave asked his then-girlfriend, Jane Toben, if he bought an embroidery machine, would she be interested in learning how to operate it? She had been working in the prosecuting attorney’s office as director of victim services, but was ready for a change.
He bought a table-top machine from the woman who had been doing his embroidery jobs and set it up in Jane’s basement. They went to Chicago for a weekend embroidery school, but realized the best lessons came hands-on.
“We thought it was going to be easy,” Jane said, laughing.
“Then we got home and realized we didn’t have a clue,” Dave remarked.
“A lot of our dates were figuring it out, doing embroidery,” said Jane, smiling, as she thought back to the experience.
It helped that the orders were small, and customers were local, mainly in Washington and St. Louis. Plus, the couple knew they could always turn back to their previous embroidery provider for help.
As the couple became more proficient at operating the embroidery machine, they added a second one, but both machines could only manage one garment at a time.
Eventually they added a six-head machine (capable of stitching six garments in unison), which they set up in Jane’s garage. They still have that machine in the factory today.
“It’s computer programmed to stitch them all at the same time,” Dave explained. “Each head has 15 needles, so you can do up to 15 colors.
“The original table-top machine had just one needle, one color. If you changed colors, you had to change thread.”
Growth Forces New Locations
As the business has grown over the years, the Kells, who were married in 2001, moved it to larger facilities several times.
The first location was on Jefferson Street, in the building where Big Boys Subs is currently located.
The second was the old Hillermann Nursery location on West Fifth Street. They bought the renovated building because it provided more square footage, which allowed them to begin doing screen-printing jobs in house, rather than sourcing it out. They had as many as 10 employees at the time.
The customer base continued to grow, so after several years, the Kells built a new facility along Bluff Road (behind The Chest). It was completed in 2005.
The 12,000-square-foot facility stands on three acres, which provides them all the space they will ever need, said Kell.
The screen printing department runs three automatic presses and two manual presses, and the embroidery department runs 30 sewing heads.
The company, which includes both Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing and MVP Apparel, employs around 25 people, depending on the time of year.
The busy season is typically March to mid-December, the couple said.
Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing is the parent company that provides the decoration services on various items. MVP Apparel, which was added about eight years ago, handles the apparel orders.
Customer Service Is King
While the demand from sports teams is driving Legacy’s business, the corporate world has been its customer base for much of the last 25 years.
The company employs eight sales reps to serve customers all across the central United States.
“We are not the biggest embroidery or biggest screen printing business, but when you put the two together, we are probably one of the bigger in the St. Louis area,” said Dave Kell. “A lot of companies only do one or the other.
“And we also offer specialty items too — coffee mugs, pens, golf balls, magnets . . . Whatever kind of item you would want.”
The Kells attribute Legacy’s success to its customer service, which is a driven by its employees, many of whom have been with the company for 15 and 20 years.
“Our screen printing and embroidery is no different than anybody else’s, but it gets done on time, when we say it’s going to get done,” Dave Kell stressed. “The sales rep we hire are good; they’re friendly. And our art department is really good.”
Legacy employs three full-time artists who work directly with customers when they are in need of help creating or modifying a logo.
“We’ve had people come in with drawings on napkins, and we’ll give it to the art department, and they figure it out,” said Dave Kell.
Sometimes customers come in with an idea, a drawing or image they created, and they ask the Legacy artists to “clean it up” or “make it look more professional.”
In the early years, Legacy had to send out the artwork to be digitized. Now that is done in-house.
“The art is a unique service we can offer,” said Dave Kell. “It’s extremely important.”
‘It Was a Gamble’
Sitting in the conference room of Legacy’s facility where they are still catching their collective breath after a December brought many nights and weekends of overtime work just to get all of the orders ready and shipped out in time for Christmas, the Kells feel a sense of pride that comes from seeing a business through the ups and downs of 25 years.
Eleven years ago, 2009, was the toughest patch the company had to get through, they said. After the U.S. economy had crashed, apparel and items with custom logos were the types of extras that corporations and people decided to go without buying as a way to save money.
The couple said they were keenly aware of the fact that their decisions didn’t just affect their own family, but the families of all their employees.
“That was very stressful,” said Dave Kell. “We worried, ‘What if the economy keeps going down hill?’ ”
That year wasn’t the only down turn for Legacy, but it was the most serious.
Jane said having both of them working for the same company made things that much more concerning, anytime there was a slow period or change in the business.
“It was a gamble,” she said. “Quitting my full-time job to join him. I remember telling my parents I was going to go work for him when we were still just dating, and my parents were like, ‘What?’ ”
But they were supportive. Jane’s dad, the late George “Yatts” Toben, even came to work part time at Legacy himself, although he did it more as a way to stay busy than anything else.
“He helped with trimming and taking out the trash, things like that,” said Jane. “Even when we were working out of my garage, he would come by to pick up stuff, bring it to his house to trim or fold or do whatever.”
Yatts enjoyed coming to the factory, and the employees enjoyed having him around, the Kells said.
“There’s a big plaque outside the conference room door dedicated to Jane’s dad,” said Dave.
Today, Legacy, which has a strong and diversified customer base of schools, club teams, companies and corporations, has lived up to its name in more ways than one.
Dave Kell laughs thinking back to how the name was inspired by an album cover, but it fit his vision.
“The idea is that the items we make will have a lasting impact, that they’ll be a legacy for the owner,” said Kell.
And after 25 years, Legacy has become that for the community too.
For more information, go to mvplegacy.com or call 636-239-3733. Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing is located at 6 Pauwels Dr. in Washington.