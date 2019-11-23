Some of the Washington Wordsmiths pose with copies of their first book, “The Bridges Between Us: Stories and Poems About Families.” Front row, from left, are Ocean Wei, Roberta Crider, Nelson Appell, Julianne Lough and Leah Shulte. Back row, from left, are Kim Brumgard, Michael Ninness, Jacob Ninness, Isaiah Kellogg, Ken Click and Nancy Thater.