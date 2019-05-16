The Washington Historic Preservation Commission chairman says the old Calvin Theater in Downtown Washington matters and that’s why she urged people to “heart bomb” the building this past Saturday.
On social media, Witt asked people to make a heart out of red construction paper, write down their best memory of the Calvin Theater and bring it down to the building Saturday morning.
Witt said after the owner objected she reversed course and instead asked people to gather in the 300 block of Elm Street to appreciate the neighborhood, with their paper hearts in hand.
May also is Historic Preservation Month, she noted, so it was a great way to celebrate that too.
It was a small turnout, but Witt said many people posted “great memories” on Facebook about the “venerable” old theater.
“We all mourn the fact that it sits neglected and that every year it will become harder to bring it back to a useful, productive life,” she said.
Witt said was inspired to do something while attending a government meeting in Jefferson City. The “heart bomb” idea is a national one, she said, and encourages people to place hearts on historic buildings that could use a little love and attention.
Witt added her own twist to the idea by asking people to share a memory of the Calvin Theater on the heart.
Although she chairs the historic preservation commission, Witt said she was not representing any organization in the heart bomb endeavor.
About the Theater
The Calvin Opera House Theater was built in 1909 by John L. Calvin on a vacant lot adjoining the Universal Grocery on Elm Street.
The Calvin was planned for theatrical productions, but shortly after it opened a movie screen and projector were installed for supplemental income.
The theater was operated by the Calvin family until the early 1930s, when they leased it to Commonwealth Theaters, Inc., a national chain.
Commonwealth purchased the Calvin in the mid-1970s and then it sold the business in 1983 to Mr. and Mrs. George McLean of Gerald. The McLeans, who at the time owned several theaters in the area, ran the Calvin for a couple of years before they sold it to Larry and Nancy Snyder.
The Calvin was sold once more after that before Doug Strothkamp purchased it in December 1999.
The marquee on the theater was removed in October 2016 after the city contacted the owner about property maintenance code violations. The city did not call for the removal of the marquee but did note several issues with the sign and many other problems with the deteriorating building.