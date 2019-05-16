Carolyn Witt, center, her brother, John, and Krista Carver held signs Saturday morning across the street from the Calvin Theater in Downtown Washington stating “This Place Matters.” The signs are from the Missouri Historic Preservation office. Carolyn Witt initially urged people through social media to “heart bomb” the theater with paper hearts sharing their memories of the old theater. When the building owner objected, Witt asked people to gather on Elm Street to appreciate the neighborhood, hearts in hand. It was a small turnout, but Witt said many people did share memories of the theater on Facebook. Missourian Photo.