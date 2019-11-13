If you’ve never heard of the Italian priest Padre Pio, you are not alone, although a group of Catholics at St. Gertrude and St. Ann parishes want to change that. Their goal is to get more people praying, to generate hope and for people to experience healing of all kinds.
Julius “Jux” Riley, Krakow, had never ever heard of Padre Pio (1887-1968) before his wife, Carolyn, suggested he read a biography on him a couple of years ago.
Riley had been having some medical issues and experiencing physical pain that doctors were not able to do much to relieve.
After reading about Padre Pio, Riley, who has spastic paraparesis, which affects the nervous system and is characterized by progressive weakness and stiffness of the legs, felt both inspired and hopeful.
“This man was intense,” he remarked.
Among the many things that impressed Riley was how Padre Pio received the Stigmata, which is the appearance of wounds to the hands, feet and side that correspond to those Jesus experienced on the cross.
“Doctors estimated that for the next 50 years, (Padre Pio) lost a cup of blood every day,” a booklet on Padre Pio’s life reads. “His five wounds were deep, bleeding and painful, but completely free of inflammation and swelling.”
Riley, whose birthday is Sept. 20, the same day that Padre Pio received the Stigmata in 1918, took that example of stoicism to heart regarding his own daily pain and suffering.
“Being sad doesn’t do any good for you,” he said. “ ‘Pray, hope and don’t worry’ is what (Padre Pio) said. You do what you can do. Just laying down and doing nothing is not going to get me anywhere.”
But prayers can make a difference, Riley stressed.
Padre Pio, who was canonized a saint in 2002, was known for his compassion and powerful intercession for the sick and suffering, said Riley. Millions attended his Masses, and he received letters from people all over the world seeking his saintly counsel and his prayers for healing.
In reading about Padre Pio, Riley learned about prayer groups that had started in the late 1940s after a plea made by Pope Pius XII. The Pope said there needed to be more prayer in the world, and Padre Pio organized a group.
“Even after he passed away, other prayer groups started because of him,” said Riley.
This continues today all over the world. One of the newest Padre Pio Prayer Groups began meeting in May 2018 at St. Gertrude Church in Krakow in partnership with St. Ann Parish in Clover Bottom.
The group meets the first Sunday of every month in St. Gertrude Church following 7:30 a.m. Mass. The prayer group usually begins around 8:20 a.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, regardless of what parish they belong to, said Rita Eggert, a member of St. Ann’s who has known about Padre Pio since she was a young girl and her uncle met Padre Pio while in Italy serving with the Red Cross during World War II.
Her uncle, who was in his 40s at the time, was a very active Catholic, she said. He had heard about this priest who had the Stigmata, and he was able to go to one of his Masses.
“It changed his life,” Eggert remarked. “They started bringing soldiers from the base to the Masses, and it always changed them.”
After the war was over, her uncle worked hard to spread the word about Padre Pio across America. He distributed Padre Pio prayer cards.
“He sent a letter to our family in 1944 . . . describing how he had met this priest with the Stigmata, and he ended it by saying, ‘Your Uncle Bill has met a saint, and the saint is praying for you,’ ” Eggert recalled.
When she heard about Riley’s interest in started a Padre Pio Prayer Group at St. Gertrude, she wanted to get involved. And after hearing about her uncle’s experience with Padre Pio, Riley took it as a sign from God.
“It was meant to be,” he said.
‘It’s an Intercession. We Ask Him to Pray for Us’
A committee of seven people leads the St. Gertrude/St. Ann Padre Pio Prayer Group.
Deacon Dave Ewing serves as spiritual adviser. Jux Riley serves as the group leader, and Eggert is the vice group leader. Carolyn Riley serves as secretary. Other members include Barb Hellmann, Carole Kozemski and Valerie Trentmann.
Jux Riley said there is often confusion among people of other faiths about prayer groups like this one.
“A lot of other faiths think we are praying to Padre Pio, but we are asking him to pray for us,” he explained. “It’s an intercession. You’re asking for the saint to intercede and pray for you. There’s a lot of power there.”
Already the prayer group here has helped people in a lot of different ways. Eggert said they have heard a number of uplifting stories, including someone who had been diagnosed with cancer and later received clear results.
“There are fascinating things about Padre Pio that catch our attention,” said Carolyn Riley. “His ability to read souls in the confessional, predict future events, bilocation, sweet aroma, etc. There are countless witness stories of miracles attributed to Padre Pio’s intercession — which give us hope.
“Stories of people who met him and encountered a father figure, attended his Mass and were changed for life, were graced with miracles and physical healings that stumped the doctors . . . the list goes on and on.
“And Padre Pio is still interceding today,” she said. “People are sharing their miracle stories.”
The prayer group offers prayers for anyone in need of hope.
“Most people are praying for physical healing, because that is what usually prompts people to turn to God and begin praying,” she said. “Our prayer intentions are always subject to God’s will. The more we pray, the more grace we receive to accept God’s will, whether there is healing or not. Nevertheless, praying and sharing our witness stories gives us hope.”
“If it can get anyone to pray more and have a stronger spiritual life, that’s what we want,” said Jux Riley.
Prayer Coins, Booklets
Some members of the prayer group have made donations that the leaders use to purchase special Padre Pio prayer coins and booklets that they had out to people in need of hope. They created around 50 packets of prayer books and coins that they delivered to area nursing homes for Catholics and anyone who was interested.
Jux Riley has carried a Padre Pio coin in his pocket for two years now. He said its a tangible reminder to him of the importance of prayer. He and other members have ordered around 200 coins that they can hand out to people they encounter who are in need of healing and prayer.
“It spreads hope,” Hellmann remarked of the coin’s value.
Jux Riley agreed.
“You’re asking Padre Pio to intercede and pray for you. There’s a lot of power there,” he said. “So if you want a coin and a book, let us know. We will pass them out.”
Meetings Follow Set Format
Last month, Archbishop Robert Carlson approved the official registration for the St. Gertrude/St. Ann Padre Pio Prayer Group, and the registration has since been sent on to Italy. Members are awaiting their certificate.
The group here is one of many around the world, but they all follow a set format, said Carolyn Riley.
“Our prayer meeting format is usually Benediction and the Rosary. Sometimes we change it up and use the Divine Mercy Chaplet or other church prayers,” said Riley, noting people who attend can put their individual prayer requests in a basket that gets placed at the altar. “Each month we pick a facet of Padre Pio to share.”
This month the group focused on praying for the pour souls in Purgatory. Past topics have included Holy Eucharist, Mass, Mary, baby Jesus, hope, Stigmata (invisible and visible), role as confessor, bilocation, devotion to Mary, healing miracles, conversion, St. Faustina and background on the Divine Mercy and Padre Pio’s insight into what happens during the consecration.
After the formal adoration and prayers, Deacon Dave shares how that day’s topic can be applied to people’s daily lives, then Jux Riley shares a couple of witness stories and testimonies about Padre Pio which focus on the day’s topic.
“We are praying for the Pope’s intention for the month, for those in our community and homes, and for special intentions,” said Carolyn Riley.
The monthly prayer group at St. Gertrude has been drawing between 20 and 40 people, which has been a wonderful turnout, said Hellmann.
Jux Riley credits Hellmann with encouraging him to start the prayer group here, even after people told her they didn’t think it could be successful.
“They said, ‘You won’t be able to get people to show up for another event,’ ” Hellmann recalled. “But I do think because we have it on a Sunday morning after Mass instead of on another day, that makes a difference. People are already here, and they stay.”
But the church will hold many more, and Hellmann and the rest of the Padre Pio Prayer Group committee want to make sure everyone knows about it.
“We want to share and help more people learn about Padre Pio,” said Carolyn Riley. “We know the changes that prayer can make in people’s lives.”
Padre Pio’s most famous quote is, “Pray, hope, and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer.”