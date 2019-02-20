“Is this one?”
Stefanie Virgen and her team weren’t very far along the trail into the Miller-Post Nature Reserve in Washington last week when one of her daughters stopped to ask that question. They were doing a preliminary scouting of the property to prepare for the communitywide “Honeysuckle Hack” that Virgen and her Washington Middle School Environmental Club students will lead Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
After confirming that she had found a small bush honeysuckle plant, the young girl promptly dug her shovel into the dirt to dig it up. The roots went deeper than she realized, so others pitched in to help, hacking at the roots and pulling on the invasive shrub to get it out of the ground.
One down. Lots more to go. Bush honeysuckle is pervasive at the Miller-Post Nature Reserve, but Virgen and her team aren’t intimidated by it.
With more than 90 people already registered for the Honeysuckle Hack, Virgen is excited about how much progress they can make in removing it, particularly in the area around the cabin that stands on the property.
But this event is just the beginning. Virgen has other improvement projects planned for her students at the property this year including a second honeysuckle removal, an Arbor Day event held in partnership with the Washington Parks Department, installing signs to identify native plants/trees, and planting native trees near the cabin.
“Part of the original goal of the family who donated the land was to connect back to the schools in meaningful ways, provide a place where disadvantaged people could experience a ‘state park’ environment without having to travel, and to preserve the land for all Washington residents now and in the future,” said Virgen. “I feel by connecting my students back to this resource — by giving our efforts to improve it and promote its value to our community — I am also honoring the original wishes of the Miller family.
“There is so much beauty in the reserve, and from the moment I stepped foot on that land, my dream was to point people to it in every way I could . . . especially through education.”
‘Is This Really in Washington?’
Virgen made her first visit to the Miller-Post Nature Reserve last spring with her daughters, Tatum and Delia. Donated by the Miller family in July 2014, the 67-acre nature reserve was officially opened to the public July 2017.
The main entrance is located near the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Park Drive on the northwestern edge of the Washington Fairgrounds.
“The first time we stepped foot in the reserve, my girls and I felt like we were exploring a hidden jewel,” said Virgen. “I remember we wandered along St. John’s Creek through the woods for a while, and it still had that quiet, private feel even though we knew we were in the city.
“We traipsed along the trails, listening to the faint sound of spring peepers (frogs) growing louder and louder . . . We followed our ears through the hiking trails, down, down the hills until we found the source: a beautiful pond rimmed with bluffs, the site of an old quarry. The girls screamed in delight . . . and we stood there marveling for at least half an hour. Every once in a while one of them would turn to me and say in a hushed voice, ‘Is this really in Washington?’ . . . that was also the first time I thought to myself, ‘I want my students to experience this.’ ”
The family’s next visit to the property with Virgen’s husband Andy was “bittersweet,” because it’s when they noticed how pervasive the bush honeysuckle was, choking out all the understory.
“I think back to that moment, and it was probably then that I realized I didn’t just want to experience this place, I wanted to do something to make it better,” said Virgen. “The great need in the area combined with our special day with the woods and the river and the bluffs and the spring peepers . . . I wanted everyone to experience it in its purest form.”
As an English and career exploration teacher for seventh- and eighth-graders at WMS, Virgen, who also is the school’s Environmental Club adviser, always seems on the lookout for teachable moments and opportunities to educate.
Every year, she strives to find ways to introduce them to new things and find ways for them to give back to the community. Some of their past activities have included:
Cleaning up the spring-fed tributary behind WMS;
Removing bush honeysuckle at WMS along the riparian corridor of the creek;
Planting native flowers on the WMS campus;
Creating holiday crafts using upcycled or recycled materials;
Providing recycling services for the annual WINGS picnic;
Planting native trees on the WMS campus;
Volunteering at Missouri River cleanup events with Missouri River Relief;
Camping trips with hiking and kayaking; and
Trash cleanups around WMS and WHS.
There are around 30 students in the WMS Environmental Club this year. Some are “country kids” who’ve grown up on farms or a rural setting. Others are “city kids” who are environmentalists at heart. Some have zero experience with anything outdoors, while others love camping, fishing, hiking and anything outdoors.
“All of the kids grow from the beginning of the year to the end,” said Virgen. “That’s my favorite part . . . just seeing them grow.”
The work that the environmental Club does is funded in part by sales at the WMS Eco Coffeehouse, which runs out of Virgen’s classroom in February and serves hot cocoa, coffee and snacks.
“It’s the most popular fundraiser I’m involved in and well worth the frantic mornings, as it gives more freedom to explore projects to help the community,” said Virgen.
Honeysuckle Hack
The Honeysuckle Hack planned for March 9 is being sponsored both by the WMS Environmental Club and the Virgen Stream Team. Everyone is welcome to participate, even those without any prior experience. All that’s needed, said Virgen, is a desire to help.
Bush honeysuckle is an invasive shrub known to conservationists, landowners and hunters as one of the biggest threats to the Missouri countryside, but with increased awareness, its spread can be controlled. Informally known as “Missouri’s kudzu,” bush honeysuckle decimates native woodlands by choking off native plants and increases human exposure to tick-borne illnesses.
The best way to remove bush honeysuckle in springtime is to dig it up, said Virgen.
In the fall, it’s OK to cut the stems and apply a chemical that will kill the roots, but that won’t work in spring because the chemical application won’t be absorbed enough, said Virgen. And cutting the stems without the chemical application actually makes the root system stronger, she noted.
Some of the honeysuckle plants may be small enough that they can just be pulled from the ground, but others are large enough that will have to be dug up. And others that are too large to dig up will have to be cut during the fall season.
People who preregister for the Honeysuckle Hack by this Friday, Feb. 22, may be eligible for a free T-shirt and/or goodie bag courtesy of Virgen Stream Team. For more information or to register, email Virgen at stefanie.virgen@washington.k12.mo.us.
Since announcing the event just a few weeks ago, Virgen has been pleased by the overwhelming response from people who want to help and contribute with the events at Miller-Post because they have a history with the property. Some who are close with the family who donated the land have been hiking it since they were children, said Virgen.
“I wanted this to be a whole-community effort, with the public schools together with the private schools, the elders of the community joining hands with the youngest. The camaraderie gives me chills,” she remarked.
Getting approval to carry out these plans required providing paperwork to the Washington Parks Department and Miller-Post Nature Reserve Advisory Board. Virgen included a letter detailing her dreams for the land and ways she wanted to help. And all volunteers will have to submit a risk release form before they can participate.
Looking ahead, Virgen said she is hopeful that this unofficial partnership between the WMS Environmental Club and the Miller-Post Nature Reserve is one that can continue for years to come.
“There is so much to do at Miller-Post, and the goals of the family were to tie it to our city’s students more closely, so I think this is a natural fit,” said Virgen.
Goal Is to Inspire Students, Community
Pitching in to improve and clean up the environment is second-nature for Virgen, her family, her students and many more people around the community. It’s a good feeling especially to see young people so enthusiastic about getting involved, she said.
It warms her heart to see her daughters, 9-year-old Delia and 10-year-old Tatum, racing to put on their work gloves to help remove invasive plants like bush honeysuckle from the woods around their house or to watch her husband Andy on a family kayak trip paddle upstream with one hand, fighting the current, just to scoop up some trash he sees in the water.
“Our girls and our friends’ children have grown up watching these actions and actions of other adults in our community who show them the way, and I believe it inspires them to do even more,” said Virgen. “My good friend Mike Smith believes that, too. Mike used to tell me the younger generation would be the ones to change things, that they’d heal the land. I love that optimism for our younger citizens.
“Likewise, my goal for all the events has always been to inspire my students. People say negative things about teenagers, but in my experience with them, their hearts are soft, their minds are alight, and their passions run deep.
“I tell my students over and over: Your age is just a number, you don’t have to wait until you’re an adult to make a difference, to leave your mark on your community,” said Virgen. “I tell them that the tree they plant today might be one their grandchildren lay their hands on decades from now.
“I ask them to imagine how the trash they extract from our creeks can no longer harm our aquatic ecosystems; I exhort them to see the trajectory of their ‘small’ actions, how those compound over time and become a movement so big it’s difficult to see the end of it. I just want to inspire them.”
In addition to the projects that Virgen has planned for the Miller-Post Nature Reserve this year, she has dreams for what it can be in the near future with more time, volunteers and funding. She envisions the cabin serving as an educational arboretum and she’d like to raise enough money to install some benches in the area around it for people to rest and take in the beauty.
She would also like to have signs marking the trailheads and maps of the property to help people navigate their way.