Members of the Washington Middle School Environmental Club and the Virgen Stream Team will lead a communitywide Honeysuckle Hack Saturday, March 9, at the Miller-Post Nature Reserve just west of the Washington Fairgrounds. Everyone is invited to help. From left are Tatum, Andy and Stefanie Virgen, adviser for the WMS Environmental Club; Elsie Kresse, eighth-grader and vice president of the WMS Environmental Club; Delia Virgen; and Rachel Derner, eighth-grader and president of the WMS Environmental Club. Photos by Jeanne Miller Wood.