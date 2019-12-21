As Jon Bauer and his daughter Molly were setting up their family’s Christmas village and train layout at the Washington Public Library earlier this month for the annual Holiday House Tour, Molly realized something was missing — a dog that looked like Benji, the greeter at Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Downtown Washington.
The bookstore was one of the buildings that the Bauers added to their layout last year, and Jon had already customized it by adding the Neighborhood Reads logo to the front of house (which remarkably resembles the actual store) and creating a sign to mimic the one in the store’s front lawn.
But all regular bookstore shoppers know Benji, the lovable golden doodle who greets them at the door and sleeps on the floor by the check-out counter. Adding a dog figurine would really be the finishing touch, said Molly.
So they found one.
Bauer, who is president of East Central College, has been setting up a Christmas village since around 2006. He was inspired by a door decorating contest that ECC held for the holidays.
“We had cashier windows along a wall, there were three of them, and they looked like train windows. So I thought we’ll decorate that as a train,” said Bauer. “And one thing led to another.”
When he found a drugstore building that reminded him of one in Downtown Washington, it started him thinking about customizing the buildings to reflect their local counterparts.
“The way it was set up on a corner, it reminded me of Schroeder’s downtown, so I thought I can make that Schroeder Drug,” said Bauer.
He painted over the original signs and added the name Schroeder in cursive by hand.
When he found a theater building that looked nearly identical to the old Calvin Theater that had been on Elm Street just a few doors away from Schroeder’s, Bauer really started thinking about other local buildings he could add to the display.
His ability to customize each building took a huge step forward when he learned how to make decals at home using his computer and a printer.
“The Missourian building is a good example of that, because I couldn’t have painted that sign,” said Bauer, pointing to the newspaper’s name in Engravers Old English font.
The trick though is to start with a building that closely resembles the structural design of the actual building, he commented, noting how the church already very closely matched the look of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
There are a total of 28 buildings and structures (including a Washington water tower). Other local highlights are:
Altemueller’s Jewelry Store, South Point Elementary (where all of the Bauer children went for grade school), Washington Public Library, the Washington train depot and KLPW radio station.
There also are several buildings from the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”: Gower Drugs, Martini’s bar and the Bailey Bros. Building and Loan.
There are buildings to represent each of Bauer’s three children — Molly has a bakery, Matt has a gas station, and Mike has both a pizza restaurant and the radio station.
When Mike was in college, he did student radio at Mizzou on KCOU and also had a weekly Saturday segment at KLPW in Washington talking about Mizzou athletics. Using letters found in one of Molly’s craft kits, Bauer added both stations identification and personalized the signs in front of the building to read, “Live With Mike Bauer.”
Bauer said he’s looking to add more local buildings to the display. Last year when he added Neighborhood Reads and Altemueller’s Jewelry, Sandi Hillermann McDonald happened to see the layout and naturally suggested adding a nursery.
And as president of ECC, Bauer would like to add a building to represent the college.
Although so far the village is mostly based on Washington, Bauer wants to add iconic buildings from other parts of Franklin County, if possible. The White Rose diner in Union is one he is looking to add.
He doesn’t have a favorite building, but he likes how closely some of the buildings resemble their real-life counterparts — like The Calvin Theater, St. Peter’s UCC and the train depot.
Other Personal Touches
There are other personal touches that are only meaningful to the Bauer family, details from their family vacations, for example.
And back in 2016-17 as the St. Louis Blues were preparing to host the NHL’s annual Winter Classic outdoor hockey game against longtime rivals the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium, the Bauers customized the village’s stadium building with the 2017 Winter Classic logo.
And then they used the village to create a short one-minute movie for a contest the Blues were holding to giveaway tickets to watch the game from the ownership suite. And they won!
The framework of the contest was to create a video showing how big of a Blues fan you are and why you deserve to win the tickets.
“So we made a fake movie trailer using this layout,” said Mike Bauer. “We had a table-top hockey game with Blues players, so we took one player out and put him on the train and showed him journeying to the stadium. We blew up a big picture of Busch Stadium and held it behind the rink.
“Eventually the player gets to the stadium, and it says, ‘The only thing he needs is tickets . . . ’ ”
They filmed the entire movie using a smartphone.
The Blues liked it so much that they shared it on their Facebook page, said Mike Bauer.
Now that the Blues are preparing to host the NHL’s 2020 All-Star game in January, the Bauers have thought about changing the logo again.
Likes Sharing Village With Others
Jon Bauer was excited when Downtown Washington Inc. invited him to set up his village and train layout at Washington Public Library for the Holiday House Tour held Sunday, Dec. 8.
The staff had seen photos of the village he had posted to social media and reached out to him about being part of the tour. Bauer used the same table at the library that he uses at home, but there was more space at the library, so tour-goers could walk around the display and really notice all of the details.
Bauer hopes there will be other opportunities to share the display in the future. He has thought about trying to set it up at the annual Festival of Trees at St. Peter’s UCC, but the challenge would be having someone stand at the display the entire time its open, since the train would be running.
When the display is set up at home, the Bauers tend to leave it up well into January.
“It’s relaxing, once the village and train are all set up, just to sit back and watch it going,” Bauer remarked. “I don’t ever get tired of watching it.”