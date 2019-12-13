Nothing makes Tracey Kemp happier than to see her students “fight” over who gets to read one of the new books on the Book Buzz shelf in her classroom. As an English and communication arts special education teacher at St. Clair High School, she loves seeing the teens so excited about reading.
Kemp wasn’t always a recipient of the Book Buzz titles, but after her students saw the monthly book summaries and reviews in The Missourian during their weekly Newspaper In Education projects, they asked her how they could get copies to read on their own.
Wanting to do anything she could to feed her students’ enthusiasm, Kemp sought out a sponsor to purchase the monthly Book Buzz Picks and then set up a special bookshelf in her classroom for them.
It’s that kind of drive and determination that The Missourian looks for each year in its annual Teacher of the Year award and what makes Kemp so deserving of the 2019 title, according to Dawn Kitchell, educational services director for The Missourian.
“Tracey is passionate about exposing her students to print — both books and newspapers,” Kitchell said. “That’s something that impacts a lifetime — and that’s a teacher who we believe deserves to be recognized.”
Missourian Book Editor and Book Buzz Coordinator Chris Stuckenschneider agrees.
“When I visit with Tracey each year for the Book Buzz sponsor photo (St. Clair Lions Club), her students often make comments about this particular book or that one,” said Stuckenschneider. “Some of their remarks are so heartwarming.
“Tracey is a dedicated teacher, who truly cares,” Stuckenschneider added. “She grows readers with her love and encouragement of literacy.”
Kemp has long been an advocate of using the newspaper in her classroom. She has participated in The Missourian In Education program for 15 years, as long as she has been teaching at St. Clair.
What she likes about using the newspaper in her classroom is the diversity and relevance it offers her students.
“There are so many things I can do with the newspaper. I can differentiate with whatever level a student is on,” she said, meaning she can customize a lesson to each student based on his or her reading and understanding level.
“They all have different learning styles,” she added, and using the newspaper as a resource provides great flexibility in teaching.
“My seniors do a senior portfolio, so we use the newspaper to look at the Classifieds and fill out job applications,” she said. “My 10th graders are reading the book ‘Night’ by Elie Wiesel. So we are doing an activity using newspaper ads to understand different media techniques and how the Nazis used them for propaganda in World War II.”
Kemp uses The Missourian in her classroom usually once a week, sometimes more. The lessons always have an English focus, but using the newspaper often provides a cross-curricular lesson.
The annual statewide Missouri serial story is a good example, said Kemp. This year’s story, which will begin in the Feb. 1-2 issue, will be centered on the Missouri Bicentennial being celebrated in 2020.
Kemp said her students enjoy using The Missourian in the lessons. One of their favorite activities is a scavenger hunt for various things.
“At the beginning of the year, we did a scavenger hunt with the newspaper for a ‘Get to Know You’ lesson. Students looked for words that described them and we made a nameplate that goes on their desk,” she said.
Kemp said her students enjoy reading and browsing the newspaper so much that she lets them take copies home at the end of the week, but she always keeps one copy in the classroom to have as a reference.
To find new ways of using the newspaper in lessons, Kemp sometimes turns to the Internet. But often the ideas she finds don’t exactly match the purpose she has, so she adapts them to fit.
The propaganda lesson is one of those.
“I’ve done it for three years now, but every year my students are different, so I tweak it,” she said. “They will look at ads from the paper and rate them according to what type of propaganda they are, how they see them and we’ll get all kinds of different answers.”
In many cases, Kemp said she simply has her students read the articles in The Missourian. That’s a good approach for lessons on social-emotional learning, she said.
“We’ll look at the articles, the headlines, the cutlines and talk about how what they’re reading makes them feel,” said Kemp, noting sometimes the articles can be sad or even a little disturbing. “So we talk about how this is their community. What can we do to change this? Is there anything we can do?
“Sometimes they come over to show me an article about something that maybe happened near their home. They feel it,” said Kemp. “What they read about, they feel the pain.”
She also saves lessons from past newspaper issues to reuse in her classroom the next school year. She files things away in folders, so she can pull them out later.
Never IT Problems With the Newspaper
Kemp is grateful to all of the local businesses that sponsor The Missourian In Education program and provide print newspapers to her classroom because both she and the students prefer the paper copy to the digital e-edition available to them online.
“They like to hold it in their hands,” she remarked. “They want to see it and feel it . . . they like the actual book, the actual newspaper, and honestly, as a teacher, I do too.
“And I say it’s more portable. People may argue with me, but I like being able to grab the newspaper and go with it,” said Kemp. “Technology, sometimes it isn’t working. So I cannot base my lessons on that alone. I always have to have a backup, and the newspaper is a great resource.
“If this (computer) isn’t working, and that has happened, we go to the newspaper. And I’ll just come up with something.”
Recognizing Good Teachers
As the 2019 Missourian In Education Teacher of the Year, Kemp will receive a $100 award, a one-year home subscription to The Missourian, and a framed copy of this feature story.
The Missourian has been recognizing a Missourian In Education Teacher of the Year since 2003. Kitchell said it’s another way to recognize good teaching.
“Our Missourian In Education award recognizes teachers who use the newspaper in great ways, but I believe you won’t find a teacher who uses the newspaper who isn’t a great teacher,” Kitchell said. “So we’re recognizing some of the most outstanding teachers in our area communities.”
This year, more than 100 teachers in 43 area schools are participating in The Missourian In Education program. With help from community partners and sponsors, The Missourian is delivering thousands of student newspapers every week at no cost to the teachers or schools.
Inside the newspaper so far this year, students have learned about “Finding Your Place in History,” International Literacy Day, the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Veterans Day, and the Berlin Wall.
This spring, The Missourian will begin a four-part financial literacy series, “All About the Benjamins.”
The Missourian’s 20th annual community Family Reading Night will be held Friday, March 6, at Washington Middle School. Watch the newspaper for more details as that date gets closer.
And The Bee 2020, the 10th annual regional spelling competition organized by The Missourian, will be held Saturday, May 2, at East Central College.
As always, the popular Book Buzz youth literacy program will continue to make monthly book recommendations and then print one review for each Pick written by a local student.
