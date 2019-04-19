Savannah Klenke had never taken dance classes before, but last fall when she joined the fine arts program at Life Stream Church in Washington, she wanted to try something new.
“God led me to do two thing that I don’t even do in everyday life,” said Savannah, Washington, a senior homeschool student. “I don’t preach, and I don’t dance, but those are the two things I chose.”
With the help of a couple of mentors from the church, Savannah wrote a short sermon on wisdom and created a worship dance to the song “Unstoppable God” by Elevation Worship. She performed both last month at a Fine Arts District Festival held at Evangel University in Springfield where she competed against hundreds of other teens from Assembly of God churches all across the southern district.
Savannah was one of nearly two dozen teens from Franklin County who performed their chosen fine art pieces in front of a panel of judges at the district festival. Their performances included dance, music, sign language, short sermons, photography, painting, spoken word, drama and human video.
“Fine Arts Festival is a discipleship tool of AG (Assemblies of God) Youth Ministries designed to help students discover, develop and deploy their ministry gifts,” explained Stephanie Nissen, who coordinates the program for Life Stream churches in Washington and Union and also serves as a mentor for students creating sign language pieces and as a youth leader for the church’s The Stand Youth Ministry.
Life Stream launched the fine arts program, named Stand Out, here in 2013, as a way to bring more youth into church, said Nissen.
The program, for students ages 12 to 18, includes three levels — Discover, for sixth- through eighth-graders who are discovering their various talents and interests; Develop, for ninth- through 12th-graders who are developing their various talents; and Deploy, for students in 12th grade who are beginning to mentor a Discovery group on their own.
There are more than 50 specific fine arts for students to chose from, everything from creating a business plan to puppetry to film to writing children’s literature.
The purpose of the pieces they create for Stand Out are not the same as what they might create for a traditional dance class or art class, Nissen noted.
“Students get to use their gifts all sorts of ways in the world, and not all are to honor God,” she said. “This is an opportunity that honors God . . . This is an opportunity to worship God with their (talent), be comfortable on stage with a Christian script, being able to talk about God or testify to God.”
Along with Nissen, Stand Out mentors include Kelly Eckelkamp, dance; Pastor Paul Scheperle, short sermons; Brent Nissen, writing and sign language; Ahna Johnson, art/photography; Lorrie Stager, drama; Maggie Noud, music; and Dawn Murphy, human video.
Human video is how many students get started with Stand Out, because they do it as part of a group and there are no speaking parts, said Nissen.
“A song is played, and they basically tell a story, acting without speaking,” she said. “They become the video. The lyrics are telling the story, and they are acting it out.”
This year Stand Out created a human video piece that featured teenage abuse, suicide and pregnancy, focusing on Jesus’ love for each person as they go through the hard things they have to go through in life, said Nissen.
Helping Students Discover Their Talent
In September, teens who want to participate in Stand Out are given a registration form to select the areas where they have an interest, and then they are paired with a mentor who guides them through the Discovery or Develop stage.
“You begin by seeing where they are,” said Nissen. “All of the students are in different places with their talents, and so we have different goals for each of them. Sometimes my goal is just to get a student on stage.
“I don’t expect them to receive a ‘Superior With Invitation’ rating (at District Festival). I just want to get them comfortable with being on stage,” she said.
For students in the Discovery phase, the mentors create the piece and the students just need to show up to practice and learn it.
“If it’s a skit, we block the skit; for human video, we pick the song and do the choreography,” Nissen said, as an example. “When they get to the Develop stage, then it’s more, ‘You pick the material, you contact the mentor,’ because it’s teaching them to be more responsible.”
Looking back through photos of students performing at past district festivals, Nissen smiled at the visible growth in their level of confidence.
“It blesses me,” she remarked.
In some cases, students have told Nissen that through Stand Out they became so comfortable on stage, that when someone asked them off stage to pray with them, they were ready.
“That’s my heart,” she said, with a smile. “That’s the Deploy stage. There’s a lot of adults who wouldn’t feel comfortable putting their hands on somebody’s shoulders and asking, ‘Can I pray for you?’ We have a group of students who are leading now who are doing that.”
Ultimately that is what Stand Out is all about, Nissen stressed. It’s not about taking their performances pieces to the District or National Festival.
“Our goal is that these students use these gifts everywhere they go, to find a ministry opportunity everywhere they go,” she said.
“The boldness in our students, that’s what I love about what I see,” said Eckelkamp. “Getting up on stage, getting over those jitters, getting in front of people . . . I’ve watched these students leave their seats during an altar call and go and pray with someone else . . . have that kind of confidence to step out from their seat — that’s scary, that’s intimidating, but our youth do that.
“That’s part of what this program helps develop, that boldness in being able to do that, and worrying that people will be looking at you, because you’re used to people looking at you now,” she said.
Confidence From Exploring, Trying
In serving as a dance mentor for Savannah last fall, Eckelkamp said her message to her was that they were creating a dance piece to express her worship of God, not necessarily to win at the District Festival.
“We began by talking about what message she wanted to share with her dance,” said Eckelkamp. “It’s not so much about developing dance skills, but about what do you want this to mean? What do you want to say to people? How do you want to use this piece?
“I told her, we will work up a piece for a district Fine Arts Festival, but I don’t care if we never take the piece to that Festival,” Eckelkamp said. “It’s about helping (teens) find ways to worship God through what they’re doing, and if we explore that together, but they never feel confident enough to get out and perform it, that’s OK, because I see a confidence in the kids, just from exploring it and trying it out.”
Savannah, who began coming to Life Stream Church’s Wednesday night youth group, The Stand Youth Ministry, with her younger sister Victoria, said they decided to join the fine arts group because it sounded fun and offered them a chance to spend more time with friends. But they discovered it was a great opportunity to build their bond as sisters.
“It brought us closer together,” said Savannah, noting they each would watch the other’s piece and offer feedback and input. “It was really cool growing moment for us.”
Vincent Cooper, a freshman at Washington High School who has participated in Stand Out for four years now, mostly in drama and short sermon categories, said he loves the overall experience.
“I love being able to show God’s light in what I do, and I have a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s such a great thing . . . it’s about ministering to others and showing them God’s light, instead of taking all the glory and fame for yourself. It’s about showing God’s work and what He can do in you and others.”
Hannah Simons, a senior at Washington High School who has particiapted in Stand Out since she was in sixth grade, has in the past performed in drama and instrumental ensemble. This year she performed in short sermon and sign language, which has been very fulfilling, she said.
“I feel like it’s another way of worshiping without even opening my mouth,” said Hannah. “It’s also really helpful at work (Applebee’s restaurant). When deaf people come in, I’m able to sign, ‘Hi, how are you?’ I’ve had those moments, and it’s cool.”
The sign language piece the teens create for Stand Out is essentially a song, but they don’t translate it word for word. Rather, they sign how the song is speaking to them.
“So it’s like we create a story out of it,” said Hannah.
Savannah’s sister, Victoria Klenke, who is an eighth-/ninth-grade homeschool student, also performed sign language and also human video, which she liked because it is a way to “minister to people by telling a story.”
Helps Teens Grow Closer to God
The teens said participating in Stand Out has helped them in a number of ways, not the least of which is bringing them closer to God.
“When I first started, I was a super shy kid,” said Hannah. “When I first did short sermon, I was still young in my faith, and all I knew was God doesn’t call you to know everything, He just calls you to have a heart that wants to learn more about Him . . . ,” but now she can see how this experience has deepened her faith and brought her closer to God.
The others agreed. And it’s a fun way to draw young people into their faith and get them tuned in to God, because it’s participatory rather than passive, they said.
“Even just watching them is really cool,” said Victoria.
“We all become each other’s biggest supporters,” added Savannah.
“It’s a strong support system,” said Hannah.
National Competition, Mission Trip
Teens who compete at the Fine Arts District Festival and earn a Superior With Invitation rating from the judges are eligible to advance to the national festival, which is held in a different city each year. This year’s event will be held in Orlando, Fla.
In years past, Life Stream teens from Franklin County who advanced have attended the national festival, said Nissen, but it’s expensive because of the distance, so they have typically gone only every other year.
There’s great value for teens in attending nationals, Nissen noted.
“At nationals, the powerful thing is seeing the number of students coming in who are like-minded, goal-oriented,” she said. “Sometimes as a Christian, you can feel alone in what you’re trying to do, and that’s the power of it.”
Life Stream has had a student, Sarah Simons, a junior at Washington High School, place in the Top 10 at nationals for drawing.
However, because of the cost to attend nationals, around $500 to $600 per student, this year the church decided to sponsor sending the teens on a youth mission trip instead. Teens who qualified for nationals are still able to attend, but the church won’t be sending a group, Nissen explained.
Around 19 teens have signed up to make the trip to New Orleans where they are working with All Nations Fellowship. Plans are to present the Mega Sports Camp that Life Stream’s youth group presents to young people in Franklin County each summer.
Teens will go out into the community during the daytime to promote the camp, and hold the camp in the evening, said Nissen. The group also will spend one day serving a meal to the area’s homeless and another day taking an airboat tour through the swamps.
The teens also hope to have an opportunity to present their Fine Arts programs.
To offset the expense of the mission trip, Stand Out held a banquet last month where the teens presented their fine arts programs. The banquet, called Unmasked, raised around $1,200 and was so successful that Nissen said they may hold a banquet every year, just as a way to showcase the students’ fine art pieces.
Stand Up, Out, Strong
Life Stream’s youth group is called The Stand Youth Ministry, and its mission is that youth “stand up” to the world, “stand out” to their friends and “stand strong” in God, said Nissen.
“So we encompass, Stand Out to your friends, testifying to Jesus’ work in our lives,” she remarked.
Teens who are interested in learning more about the fine arts program at Life Stream can begin by attending the the church’s Wednesday night youth group meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at both the church in Washington and Union. They do not need to register. Walk-ins are welcome, said Nissen.
The meeting, which usually runs around an hour and 15 minutes, includes a service that is tailored to youth. There also are games, a message, sermon and prayer time. Dylan Glastetter is Life Stream’s youth pastor.