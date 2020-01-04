Dr. Michelle Goetz, who specializes in palliative care at Mercy in Washington, shows off the inspirational sign made for her by one of her patients, Henry Hull. Dr. Goetz is the one who encouraged Hull to find a hobby, and since taking up woodworking, he has built a dining room table, a desk and many more signs like this one. To contact Hull about his signs or other woodworking projects, email him at hullhenry1@gmail.com.