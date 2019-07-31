For nearly two decades, Shooter Jennings has defied expectation while constantly expanding the parameters of country, rock ’n’ roll and beyond.
The scion of American music royalty, he has affirmed his own place in histories still to come as a truly limitless artist whose ambitious experimentation spans myriad genres and creative platforms, from releasing seven solo LPs, countless EPs and founding his own label and multimedia outlet, Black Country Rock, to hosting his “Shooter Jennings’ Electric Rodeo” on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country channel, and producing Grammy Award-winning music by Brandi Carlile, Duff McKagan, Jamey Johnson, Wanda Jackson and his mom, Jessi Colter.
Jennings will headline the Friday night entertainment at the Washington Town & Country Fair, taking the Pepsi Main Stage Aug. 9 at 9:30 p.m.
Jennings has reunited with Carlile in the studio to co-produce country legend Tanya Tucker’s forthcoming album, “While I’m Livin’ .” Due for release on Aug. 23 via Fantasy Records, the 11-track LP marks Tucker’s first new material since 2002. Lead single “The Wheels of Laredo” is available now.
Recently, Jennings and Carlile joined Tucker for a performance of her hit song “Delta Dawn” at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. Jennings previously collaborated with Carlile, co-producing her critically acclaimed sixth studio album “By The Way, I Forgive You” with Low Country Sound founder Dave Cobb. Jennings was honored with his first Grammy Award for Best Americana Album for his work on the project, which received a total of six nominations and three awards.
Prior to working with Tucker, Jennings served as producer on legendary Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan’s new solo album “Tenderness,” which was released last month and debuted at No. 1 on CIMS Top Debuts and CIMS Top Vinyl Debuts. Entertainment Weekly praised the album as, “a superb set of roots-rock ruminations,” and Rolling Stone asserted “(McKagan’s) secret weapon here is producer Shooter Jennings.”
Marilyn Manson also recently announced he had tapped Jennings to produce his forthcoming follow-up to 2017’s “Heaven Upside Down.” The two previously collaborated on a cover version of David Bowie’s “Cat People” on Shooter’s 2016 album “Countach (For Giorgio).”
Shooter Jennings released his eighth studio album “Shooter” via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records last August. Produced by Dave Cobb at the renowned RCA Studio A on Nashville’s Music Row, “Shooter” was praised as “a rollocking self-titled LP that would’ve made dad Waylon proud” (Entertainment Weekly), “a God’s honest country-rock record” (Garden & Gun), and “a succinct but rowdy listen” (Rolling Stone).