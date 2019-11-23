For Gary Meyer, the parsonage at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaufort, where he and his wife, Donna, have been members for 12 years, represents more than just a place for the pastor to live.
It’s history and ancestry.
Built in late 1850s as a two-room structure, the parsonage was the work of German immigrants of the 1840s who were fleeing their homeland for a place where they could be free to practice their Lutheran faith, said Meyer, noting his own German ancestors immigrated to America at that same time.
Today, his life’s work is restoring their craftsmanship.
Meyer’s most recent project was the St. John’s parsonage, which had last been renovated in the late 1980s and was in need of repairs to windows and floors.
The finished product is both modern and historical at the same time, featuring an updated kitchen and bathrooms, but also historically accurate trim, an original door and a piece of original stairway railing from the late 1800s.
“We felt blessed and honored when the congregation asked us to do this renovation,” said Gary Meyer, owner of GK Meyer Construction & Repair LLC. “As artisan contractors, our passion is to recreate the craftsmanship of the past, and we have a special interest in the beautiful work done by the German immigrants of the 1840s who came before us.
“We are so grateful to be allowed to bring the historic elements back that were lost in previous renovations.”
Historically Correct Trim
The parsonage had been empty since Pastor Brown left two years ago when Meyer and his crew began working on it in May. The current pastor, Martin Springer, who has been with the church for a little over a year, had been living in St. Louis until the renovation was complete.
“Floors and floor joists were removed and the substructure of the flooring system was rebuilt and straightened to take care of the aging issues of a building that is approximately 160 years old,” said Meyer.
Windows were replaced, a wall enclosing a front room was taken down and plumbing and electrical systems were modified. The interior finishes were made as close as possible to what would have originally been seen in a house of this age, said Meyer.
The front portion of the parsonage — which contains hand-hewn logs as the supporting structure — was built in the late 1850s, according to Kathy Julius, a longtime member who wrote a history of the church in 2002 for the 150th anniversary. A two-story addition was put on in 1882.
An extensive renovation was completed in the 1980s. Meyer describes the narrow, flat trim installed at that time as “Hollywood trim.” All of that was removed and replaced with a style more in keeping with the 1800s. All of the wood for the new trim was milled in Meyer’s shop.
“We cut that all at our shop — milled it, primed it, painted it and put it up here,” said Meyer, gesturing to the stacked trim around the tops of the windows and doors. “It’s just pine, but the big thing was using the correct bits to make the design. There are three different pieces here put together.”
The trim work was the most time consuming part of the project because there is so much of it throughout the house, but it was well worth it, said Meyer. The historically correct trim is what really sets off the interior, he said.
Pastor Springer agrees.
“What really impresses me is all the custom work, especially the mill work is just unbelievable,” he remarked.
The stairs are another interesting feature of the house.
One section of the railing that is original from the 1800s was left in place, along with a number of small nicks and indentations in the wood from more than a century of use. Other portions of the railing that were not original were replaced with a new railing that was milled in Meyer’s shop to match the profile of the original piece dating to the late 1800s.
The stairs’ existing treads and risers were cleaned and refinished, remaining in use for future generations.
All of the balusters were replaced, because the previous ones were not up to code. But the style used is historically correct, said Meyer.
One of the parsonage’s original doors was able to be saved and reused, and all other doors were purchased to match it.
Three Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms
The parsonage is a three-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house. The main floor includes a family room, kitchen and dining room, powder room and master suite. The second floor includes two bedrooms, a full bath and an unfinished utility/storage room. There also is a cellar and an enclosed side porch/sun room.
The final cost of the renovation project isn’t known yet, but Meyer said it would likely end up being between $150,000 and $175,000.
He and his three-member crew of James Altemeyer, Dan Sexton and Trenten Kormeier completed the work at a reduced rate to help the church, which used reserves and donations from the some 200 church members to pay for it.
Meyer said some people initially thought that it would be better to tear down the old parsonage and build new from the ground up. But that wasn’t necessary, and it wouldn’t have been the best use of the funds, he said.
“This is a very sound structure,” said Meyer. “It’s important to the members here to save this old building, because it has been here for so many generations. We don’t want to tear down a brick church to build a new vinyl church, and this matches the church. It has a lot of memories for people.
“It was well worth the money spent to rehab it to save the outside that was original and bring the inside back to more of its original design.”
Members of the congregation volunteered on the project in a number of ways, from electrical wiring to cleaning up debris from construction. All of that helped keep the renovation costs down, said Meyer.
Steve Nolting provided preliminary floor plan designs and drawings;
Harry Mauchenheimer and Kevin Bade served as electricians;
Sharon Groenke and Karen Porter handled cleaning; and
Brad Rasmussen provided guidance for purchasing all of the cabinetry.
An interior design and decorating committee included Sharon Groenke, Kathy Julius, Kathie Harles and Diana Downard.
Pastor Springer, who moved into the parsonage last week, said the finished renovation has exceeded his expectations, but the best part of the project was the way the church members and everyone worked together to get it down.