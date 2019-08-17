She’s kind of a big deal — this Laura McHugh.
The Columbia, Mo., author is a triple-crown winner with the August publication of “The Wolf Wants In,” her third book, a mystery set in the fictional town of Blackwater, Kan.
With a starred review from “Publisher’s Weekly” and other positive accolades, as well as lots of buzz on social media and the internet, McHugh is pleased that “The Wolf Wants In” is being so well-received.
Area readers will be able to meet McHugh when she visits Washington Public Library Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The Friends of the Washington Public Library are sponsoring the event, one in a series of author talks presented by the group. There is no cost to attend.
Following McHugh’s presentation, she will sign copies of “The Wolf Wants In,” as well as her previous titles, “The Weight of Blood” and “Arrowood.”
McHugh’s books can be purchased at the bookstore prior to the event. Book sales are being handled by Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Downtown Washington.
Anticipation of McHugh’s visit is growing, and Bill Schwab, Friends president, said the Friends “are delighted to host such a talented novelist. One of the goals of the Friends is to provide special literary opportunities for the community and this is indeed one of those occasions.”
McHugh has been inundated with invitations for book talks at libraries and bookstores lately. A book launch for “The Wolf Wants In” was held at Skylark Bookshop in Columbia, and her event at Rainy Day Books in Kansas City sold out, necessitating another visit there.
She’s also presented at St. Louis County Library and has upcoming presentations at Jefferson City, Springfield and will attend the Bouchercon World Mystery Convention in Dallas.
Last month, her publisher sent her to New York City to be part of a thriller panel at the Random House Open House in Manhattan.
McHugh’s book promotion schedule keeps her busy, but she said she really enjoys meeting her readers — individuals and book clubs who have followed her progression as a writer, beginning with her first book, “The Weight of Blood.”
“This makes me feel really good,” McHugh said. Social media also offers her the opportunity to connect with her fans, Facebook affording her many friends.
McHugh, the mother of two daughters, ages 10 and 13, said she’s always loved to read, thanks to her mother, who’s a lifelong reader too.
“Mom read to us and set a good example. She had a lot of old Nancy Drew books,” which introduced McHugh to her first mysteries. But McHugh didn’t set out to write a mystery when she started “The Weight of Blood.”
“I wanted to write a literary novel, a book that would have readers quickly turning pages,” realizing later “that was suspense.”
Many times ideas for her books come from “true crime” and “missing person cases” that she comes across. “The Wolf Wants In” was inspired by her brother’s unexplained passing in 2015, a case with “no answers,” McHugh said. Writing “The Wolf Wants In” offered her the opportunity “to make a mystery that could be solved.”
McHugh mainly writes during the day when her daughters are in school or very late at night when she doesn’t have interruptions from texts or emails. Currently, she’s finishing up her next book. While she said she couldn’t be too specific about the plot, because she doesn’t know what might change as it goes through editing, she did offer an overview.
“The book is set in rural Missouri and Arkansas and is about a young woman who was abducted from her family’s farm when she was a teenager and released a couple of weeks later. Her story wasn’t believed and the case was never solved. The book begins five years later when the woman is asked to help find another missing girl whose case might be connected to her own.”
When she’s not writing, chauffeuring her daughters around, or promoting her books, McHugh reads for pleasure. Currently she’s into “Lady in the Lake,” by Laura Lippman, one of her favorite writers, and “Cold Woods,” which is by a friend of hers, Karen Katchur, also a rural mystery, this one set in Pennsylvania.
McHugh is “excited to come and visit Washington — and to explore the town,” adding her mother will accompany her. She said she’ll be happy to interact with the audience and will welcome a Q&A following her presentation. McHugh also will talk about her career prior to becoming a writer, a subject we didn’t cover in our interview. “It’s interesting,” she said.
Leave it to a mystery writer to leave us in suspense.
To read Stuckenschneider’s review on “The Wolf Wants In,” go to her “Novel Ideas” column.
***
‘Wolf’ Is Spellbinding Work of Fiction
“The Wolf Wants In, ” By Laura McHugh
Reviewed by Bill Schwab
“I found ‘The Wolf Wants In” a spellbinding work of fiction. The action takes place in a small midwestern town devastated by the opioid crisis. Protagonist Sadie Keller relentlessly searches for the cause of her brother’s untimely death. Her suspenseful quest leads to the unearthing of some of her brother’s well-hidden secrets.
“McHugh’s action-packed narrative makes it impossible to put down until the outcome of each character is revealed. The story dramatically races toward a chilling, but hopeful conclusion.”
***
‘The Weight of Blood’
Laura McHugh’s debut novel “The Weight of Blood” is loosely based on a murder that occurred in Lebanon, Mo. It’s a seamy, hard-hitting mystery about the evil underside of human nature—deviant behavior from men driven by greed and desire. Expect a page-turner set in the Ozarks.
Cheri Stoddard, a mentally challenged teen is discovered brutally murdered. The townspeople had believed Cheri was a runaway but her friend Lucy Dane knew better. When Cheri’s body is found a year later, it’s a shock to the small town of Henbane, and hysteria ensues, but as time passes the horror fades—too soon for Lucy, no stranger to tragedy.
When Lucy was a baby, her mother Lila walked into Old Scratch Cavern, gun in had, never to be seen again—her death believed to be a suicide. Years later, Lucy pines for details, but her mother’s death remains a mystery.
Lucy gets no answers from her father Carl or her much older brother Crete, a loving presence in Lucy’s life. Crete offers her a job at his store and canoe rental business in Henbane. It’s there that Lucy gets reacquainted with Daniel, a flame from high school. Together they begin to unravel shocking secrets that involve many in the community.
This multilayered story stretches familial bonds, stripping your nerves along the way. It’s quite a first book by one of Missouri’s own.
***
‘Arrowood’
Laura McHugh’s second book, “Arrowood,” is an atmospheric read being touted as a modern-day “gothic” novel.
It’s the story of a woman haunted by the unexplained disappearance of her twin sisters, a tragedy that rocked Arden Arrowood’s life. She was 8 at the time, and was supposed to be caring for little Violet and Tabitha. Their bodies were never found.
The trauma of the incident returns when Arden’s father dies, and Arden, now 25, receives notice that Arrowood, her family’s ancestral home will now be hers. Arden returns to Keokuk, Iowa, to lay claim to the house her great-great-grandfather built, which her family left soon after the twins disappeared.
Returning to Keokuk is bittersweet—Arden’s old boyfriend is there, as is his mother, who was a friend of Arden’s mother, but perhaps closer to her father. Memories of a kiss they shared, one her dad blamed on mistletoe, nags at Arden, as the mystery surrounding the dysfunction in her family resurfaces. Arrowood, too, creaks and moans, prompting unease in Arden.
The twin’s cold case draws the interest of Josh Kyle, who’s doing research on unsolved murders for Midwest Mysteries, his website. He contacts Arden because he’s working on a book. As Josh and Arden struggle to uncover secrets about what happened 17 years ago, unseemly characters pop out of the woodwork, leaving readers to wonder who-dun-it.
“Arrowood” is an entertaining mystery with believable characters and a strong sense of place.