Planting cover crops is one of the current trends in farming today, although there’s nothing new about the practice. It’s actually old school, said Dan Brunjes, one of the supervisors of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“After a field has come out of corn or soybeans, (farmers) plant in wheat or turnips or radishes to protect the soil, so when it rains, the soil doesn’t wash away,” Brunjes explained. “Plus, when the cover crop dies, it provides nutrients back to the soil.”
Way back when, farmers used to plant cover crops as a means of fertilizing their fields, because it was their only real option. That changed once commercial fertilizer came on the market. Farmers began using it instead of planting a cover crop, since it was a less labor-intensive practice, said Brunjes.
Now decades later, the consequences of that have been revealed in algae blooms and “dead zones” like the one where the Mississippi River spills into the Gulf of Mexico. Today’s farmers are responding.
“We know we need to spread fertilizer more responsibly, and we can do that by adding cover crops,” said Brunjes, who farms land in Labadie. “You spread fertilizer in the fall . . . and the cover crop will hold the fertilizer in place.”
Helping farmers to understand the importance of these kinds of practices and implementing them is the purpose of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, which marked its 75th anniversary last month.
Established in March 1944, the SWCD was organized to help farmers control soil erosion, improve soil fertility and manage runoff.
Nonfarm families may know the SWCD through its annual poster contest for students or the Outstanding Farmer awards it presents, but the organization, which since 1984 has been funded through the parks, soil and water sales tax, is helping farms throughout Franklin County thrive — which keeps food on everyone’s plate.
Savior of Souls and Soil
Some 200 years ago when Franklin County was new, settlers here found hills and most of the bottom ground were covered in hardwoods, said Sam Straatmann, who gave a presentation on the SWCD history at a banquet held March 21.
As settlers cleared the trees, they found a good market for the wood and rich soil to produce as much as 50 to 60 bushels of corn per acre.
“But those numbers didn’t last,” said Straatmann. By the early 1900s, most farms were showing signs of abuse.
“In 1934 and ’36, drought years, the average bushel per acre was 18 in the United States and about 10 or 12 in Missouri,” he said.
The Dust Bowl of the 1930s, which relocated an estimated 300 million tons of soil, focused national attention on the need for soil conservation and better farming practices.
Here in Franklin County, Monsignor George J. Hildner of St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Parish was already working toward that.
Monsignor Hildner, who had come to Franklin County in 1934, didn’t know much about farming, but he saw that the farmers here had terrible soil problems, so he studied modern farming methods and learned the hill ground needed to be terraced to keep the good soil from eroding away.
He believed so strongly in soil conservation he was given several affectionate nicknames, including the Savior of Souls and Soil, the Levee Priest, Alfalfa George and Mr. Conservationist.
Almost a decade before the SWCD was formed, Monsignor Hildner in 1935 helped organize the Dubois Creek Watershed Project to show local farmers how to prevent erosion and other soil problems. He even allowed the church’s own farmland (33.5 acres) to be part of the project. Local farmers were reluctant to follow these new soil conservation practices, but in time the project opened their eyes, John Busch, who served 32 years on the SWCD board before he retired in 2014, told The Missourian for a feature story in 2004.
The earliest conservation programs emphasized crop rotation and establishment of permanent pasture, said Busch. The use of lime, rock phosphate, fertilizer and green manure crops was promoted, and assistance was provided for establishing contour farming and constructing terraces, waterways and ponds.
Second SWCD in the State
A few years after the Dubois Creek project was started, legislation was passed in the late ’30s and ’40s enabling the formation of conservation districts, which Monsignor Hildner and other leaders believed would be the most effective method of reaching the majority of farm owners.
In 1943, the Missouri General Assembly passed the Soil District Law.
Here in Franklin County, the move to create a SWCD began with a petition signed by 364 landowners to hold a public meeting. Next, a public hearing was held Jan. 3, 1944, and found favorable for a referendum. Then a referendum was held Feb. 5, 1944, with 850 farmers voting for the district and 115 against it. Four district supervisors were elected on Feb. 26, 1944.
Franklin County was the second in Missouri to start a soil conservation district. It was officially organized March 20, 1944.
The county was divided into four areas based on watershed — Area I composed of the Boles, Calvey and Prairie townships; Area II composed of the St. John’s, Union and Central townships; Area III composed of the Boone and Meramec townships; and Area IV composed of the Boeuf and Lyon townships.
The district is governed by a board of five supervisors. Four are resident county agricultural landowners or their legal representative elected to serve four-year terms, and the fifth is a representative from University of Missouri Extension.
The SWCD employs three people, and works closely with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal agency that is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The first SWCD office was located in Washington on Fourth Street. Now the district is part of the NRCS office located inside the U.S. Department of Conservation building on Vondera Avenue in Union.
Ways SWCD Helps Landowners
As more and more people are removed further and further from the process of getting food on their plates, they may think that something like the SWCD is a bit antiquated. But the need to protect the soil will never go away, said Brunjes.
“Our economy starts with agriculture,” he remarked. “If we don’t have a solid food supply, you don’t have anything else.
“We have some of the best soils in the world in this country, and the practices that were put into place here 75 years ago helped turn around what led to the Dust Bowl. The country was able to build on that, and we don’t ever want to get back to that, so we need to stay vigilant.”
Lori Nowak, district specialist IV with the SWCD, agrees.
“We have to protect our soil to have food for the future,” she said. “If we don’t try to stop the erosion and keep our water clean, we will not have food for the future or even a piece of ground for our kids to grow anything on. If it keeps washing away, we’re going to have nothing but rock.”
While planting cover crops is currently one of the most popular practices the SWCD helps ag landowners with, installing terraces was one of the earliest.
“Every piece of highly erodable ground has been terraced, and now we’ve moved on to different practices,” said Brunjes.
Those practices include things like putting in a pond, grade control structure, grazing systems and grassed waterways and helping farmers with things like stream protection, crop residue management, crop rotation, water and sediment control basins, pasture planting and contour farming.
Landowners who are in need of help with an erosion or water issue should call the SWCD district office at 636-583-2303, ext. 3. A staff member will do a field visit to the property to assess what practice would work best and determine a time frame, said Nowak.
The SWCD here typically runs around 20 to 25 projects at any given time, if cost-share funds are available. If funds are not available, the staff can continue to provide landowners with design and engineering help, but not the financial assistance, said Nowak.
The cost-share projects are only for agricultural landowners, but the district can help with advice and information to nonagriculture landowners and homeowners, even if they live in a subdivision.
If homeowners are having a problem with water drainage between houses, for example, they can contact the SWCD office for advice and information on how to correct the problem.
“We can’t provide them any funding for that, but we can advise and even make a field visit to see what’s going on,” said Nowak.
Annual Banquet
The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District celebrated its 75th anniversary with a meeting at St. John Gildehaus cafeteria March 21. Approximately 180 cooperators and poster contest winners attended the event.
Father Foy led the pledge and gave the invocation.
The master of ceremony for the evening was Supervisor Dan Brunjes. The St. John’s Men’s Club served the crowd a sausage dinner.
Missouri House of Rep. Aaron Griesheimer and John Simmons presented a resolution for 75 years to the district.
Sam Straatmann gave a historical presentation on how the District was formed 75 years ago. Vintage farming equipment was on-site for all to view before and after the banquet.
Supervisors John Helling and Mike Stumpe presented the 15 county poster contest winners with certificates and cash prizes. The poster winners were selected from a total of 210 posters from seven participating schools. Students from grades four through eight were eligible.
Outstanding Farmer awards were presented to the four area winners of the district by Supervisors Matt Herring and Sheila Kloppe. Winners included:
Area I — Roy and Pam Kramme of Ky-Valley Farm;
Area II — Dale and Allan Piontek;
Area III — Rhonda Devault of Tuckerridge Farm; and
Area IV — Dennis Sammet of Sammet Farms.
Attendance prizes were donated by local businesses.