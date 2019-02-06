The Franklin County Back to School Fair held the last Friday and Saturday in July each year provides free school supplies, including backpacks, crayons, markers, pencil boxes, notebooks and more to some 1,000 students in need around the area. To pay for this, volunteers with the nonprofit group are looking to raise $13,000 through a trivia night planned for Saturday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Union. To register or to make a donation, call 314-650-2080 or email fcbtsf@charter.net.