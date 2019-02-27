During a break in the rain on Saturday, Chris Hahne and a couple of board members of the Washington Youth Sports Association met at the group’s storage shed in Downtown Washington to start organizing gear for the upcoming baseball and softball season, filling coach duffle bags with bats, helmets, balls and more.
Player sign-ups are due by this Thursday, Feb. 28, although they will be accepted after that with a late fee. Draft night will be held the end of March.
The Washington Youth Sports Association, a nonprofit recreational sports group for ages 4 to 18, marked its 65th anniversary last summer.
Founded in 1953 as the Washington Khoury League, the group is the longest running continuous baseball organization in Washington, said Hahne, who took over as president this year after Mike Stapp served in the position since 1996.
O.H. “Pop” Barklage could be called the father of the Khoury League in Washington. He and George Khoury of St. Louis went door-to-door visiting businesses in Washington to raise money and get sponsors for the program.
Khoury started the program in St. Louis, and “Pop” was determined to bring it to Washington.
Three of the group’s original sponsors continue to sponsor teams today — Bank of Washington, which now sponsors two teams; the Washington Elks Lodge; and Washington VFW Post 2661.
For many years, the Washington Khoury League was one of the few activities available to children during the summer, Stapp noted. Today there are many more choices, he said, but few are as wholesome and beneficial to mind, body and spirit.
“They learn to win or lose, hopefully with grace, and they learn camaraderie and friendship,” said Stapp. “One of the things we saw happen over the years was kids making friends with kids from other schools, because they played baseball or softball together every summer.”
The purpose of the organization has remained the same from the start, said Stapp, “to make sports available to all kids, no matter what their skill level or circumstances.”
Some players and teams experienced high levels of success, said Stapp, recalling how one of his daughters played with the All-Star team twice and was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.
A few softball teams made it to the World Series. In baseball, teams have gotten close to winning regionals and state, said Stapp.
From 12 Teams to 100
Highlights from the inaugural season included two no-hitters — the first by Ken Dyson on June 10, 1953, and a second by Jim Voss in July — and a double by Butch Droege during the Khoury League All-Star Competition held at Busch Stadium. Droege was the only Washington player of several who attended to get a hit in the game.
Since then, tens of thousands of young people got the chance to play ball, first baseball, then softball and later basketball and volleyball. See a sidebar list of some early Hall of Fame players.
Back in 1953, the Washington Khoury League began with 12 boys baseball teams divided among three divisions.
Last year, there were 654 players on 54 teams in boys baseball and girls softball.
At the peak, the group had as many as 1,200 players on 100 teams, said Stapp.
There is always a sponsor for every team to help with the cost of uniforms and equipment. There is a fee to participate, but no player is ever turned away if the family cannot afford the fee, stressed Hahne.
Although the deadline to register without a late fee is this Friday, Hahne said the program will accept new players even midway through the season as long as there’s a team that has an opening. That was Stapp’s approach too.
“I always just wanted the kids to be able to play, so if there was anywhere possible for me to put them, I’d take them,” he remarked.
Children as young as 4 years old (by May 1) can sign up for co-ed T-ball. Beginning at age 5, boys and girls play separately and can play up until age 18.
Games are played at all four Lakeview Park fields, Barklage Field at the Fairgrounds, Ronsick Field and McLaughlin. The group rents the baseball field at the Washington VFW Hall for practice.
Add Softball, Basketball, Volleyball
Khoury League Softball was added to the program in 1970. That year 179 girls signed up to play on 11 teams, said Stapp, noting that for baseball there were 408 boys on 39 teams.
In 1976, the group changed its name to the Washington Little League, although it was never associated with the national organization. In 1998, the group joined the National Babe Ruth Baseball/Softball organization.
In 2009, the group created Washington Youth Sports Association to better reflect the fact that it was no longer just a baseball and softball organization.
Four years earlier, in the spring of 2005, the board had been approached by parents running the Washington Junior Jays, an intermural basketball and volleyball program for fifth- and sixth-graders at Washington public schools, said Stapp. There weren’t any school parents willing or able to take on running the program, and if no one stepped forward, the program was going to fold.
Not wanting that to happen, the baseball/softball board agreed to take over the basketball and volleyball program.
That summer, the board developed the Washington Blue Jay Basketball Club, which is a competitive program open to all kids. The program fields teams generally from third- to sixth-grade for boys and girls, and often teams come back to play a shorter season in the seventh and eighth grade, said Stapp.
Concession and Umpire Workers
In all four sport programs, once players complete the seventh grade, they are allowed to begin working, either in the concession stands or as umpires. And the paycheck they earn is only part of the benefit, said Hahne, noting the players develop a maturity and, in the case of umpires, a new appreciation for the game.
Some of the players who served as umpires in the program have continued that in college and beyond.
Parents of players are encouraged to consider serving on the WYSA board. Hahne said that’s important because they bring a perspective to the leadership that helps to make it successful.
“They’re invested in it because their kids are playing,” he said.
Goals: More Calcined Clay, New Dugouts
Looking ahead, Hahne said goals for the WYSA include putting down calcined clay on Lakeview Fields 3 and 4, just as they have done already on Fields 1 and 2, and redoing the dugouts at all of the fields.
The calcined clay allows the fields to drain easier and dry quicker, which helps get more games in after it rains, Hahne explained.
The WYSA needs approval from the city before it can do either of these improvements, since the city owns the fields. They work together to keep the fields in top condition, with the WYSA paying for equipment and materials (like the calcined clay) and the city workers installing it, said Hahne.
Past purchases include a laser-level that is used to grade the playing fields and the backstop installed at Barklage Field.
For more information on Washington Youth Sports Association or to register for the upcoming season, people can go to www.washmosports.com or contact Hahne at chrish27@att.net or 636-390-3348.
The Khoury League Hall of Fame (sponsored by The Missourian)
Mark Balven (1976)
O.H. “Pop” Barklage
Ron Bocklage (1976)
Don Brinker
Steve Bruns (1981)
Mike Connor (1965)
Donnie Cowan
James Cowan
Greg Curran (1976)
Kim Daugherty (1971)
Dave DeGreeff (1967)
Ray DeGreeff
Debbie DeGreeff (1977)
Tony Dieckmann (1978)
Tom Dill (1977)
Leroy Eggert (1974)
Harold “Speed” Fitzgerald
Jim Gephardt (1967)
Dale Gildehaus
Jim Helfrich (1976)
Rich Hellmann
Victor “Vic” Hellmann
Dave Hoffmann
Don Jett
Jim Jett
Mike Lause (1965)
Leland Lewis
Dick Maschmann
Ronnie Michel (1959)
Kim Newbanks (1981)
Mike Noelke (1972)
Leo “Buddy” Obermark
Steve Ruether (1965)
Larry Stanley (1975)
Kathy Swoboda (1979)
Marvin “Bud” Toben
Jim Triplett (1962)
LeRoy Vickers (1959)
Henry Voss
Roman Wellenkamp
Donna Westhoff (1979)
Jim Wilson
Honorable Mention:
Glen Eckelkamp 1973
Chris McDonald 1973
Larry Stanley (selected as honorable mention in 1973, was selected to Hall of Fame in 1975)
Leroy Eggert (selected as honorable mention in 1973 was selected to Hall of Fame in 1974)