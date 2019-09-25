Union natives and Americana musicians Duke and Tami (Williams) Sheppard, known as Pint & a Half, are back in town this week to perform a series of concerts across the St. Louis metro area, including one this Saturday night, Sept. 28, at Henderson House Concerts in Union.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. To attend, send an email to kimhenderson70@gmail.com.
But first, the couple, who live in Salida, Colo., will play in a “songwriters in the round” show, Songbird Cafe, Wednesday evening, Sept. 25, inside the Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and along with the Sheppards, musicians will include Nashville artist Clint Alphin and Nebraska songwriter Hope Dunbar.
Other performances include:
Saturday, Sept. 28, live on the air at 10 a.m. at KDHX 88.1 FM, St. Louis;
Thursday, Oct. 3, Naked Vine, Chesterfield, 7-10 p.m.;
Friday, Oct. 4, Village Wine, Effingham, Ill., at 7 p.m.; and
Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Woods, Ironton, 7 p.m.
The couple has recorded a new CD, “Not to Forget,” the second album on Howlin’ Dog Records. It was released Sept. 9 and is starting to get air play on the radio, including KDHX 88.1 FM.
It was produced by Don Richmond, a legendary Colorado producer and musician.
All of the songs but one are original.
While the songs on their last album, “Boomtown Ghosts,” were inpsired by their hometown in Colorado, the songs on this album are inspired by being on the road all the time.
That’s how they have spent much of their time over the last couple of years — touring to promote their last album.
“We have traveled all over the place, so a lot of the songs are about that or inspired by the places,” said Duke Sheppard.
“The title track, ‘Not to Forget,’ is about us leaving here,” said Tami Sheppard.
Duke described it as “autobiographical.”
“We left here really young, headed west, lived in an RV for a while . . . it’s also about us not doing music for a long time, then getting back to it and getting back to what we enjoyed.”
When they first moved out West, the couple opened a pair of small businesses — she had a bead shop, and he had a T-shirt and screenprinting shop. They recently closed the bead shop after 24 years, but the T-shirt shop is still open.
The goal is to get the T-shirt shop operating more self-sustaining, so they can focus even more on their music.
“We are finding a lot of joy in traveling and playing music,” said Tami Sheppard.
“We do kind of plan our tours around places we want to see,” she noted.
They haven’t gone much further east than the St. Louis area. They have mostly traveled west — Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and New Mexico.
“Up and down the Rockies is our main touring area,” Duke remarked, but they’d like to book shows in the southeast, too — Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, the Gulf Shores area.
“Anywhere that it is warm in the winter,” Tami said, with a laugh.
Looking ahead, Duke said their goal is to book bigger venues, but also more house concerts.
“We love doing that kind of thing because it’s a small, intimate room where you really get to make a connection to the audience,” he said.
“We play a lot of bars, breweries and things like that, and people aren’t necessarily there for the music,” said Tami.
“House concerts are always nice because they are there not because they like the bar scene, but because they like music,” Duke explained. “They want to hear the words.”
For more information on Pint & a Half, go to www.pintandahalfmusic.com.