Members of Stories Matter took the helm this month, reviewing books for the summer Novel Ideas feature. This diligent and dedicated group is fairly new, only began meeting in 2016, but they’re already making a positive impact on many.
The group’s mission is to provide diverse and multicultural books to libraries, schools and homes to help build an inclusive and welcoming community. To accomplish this goal, the group has curated a list, preschool through high school, placing specially selected books in Washington Public, Scenic Regional and Gerald libraries, each bearing a Stories Matter sticker on its spine. The libraries have been expanding this collection.
On Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m., members of Stories Matter will host story time at Neighborhood Reads at 401 Lafayette St. in Downtown Washington. People can come to the bookstore from June 24-29 to enter a drawing for Stories Matter sampler baskets that will be given away at story hour.
For more information go to www.storiesmatterbooks.com or contact leigh.kolb@eastcentral.edu.
***
‘The Farm’
By Joanne Ramos
Reviewed by Macee Jarvis
When I first received this book, I heard many comparisons to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Upon hearing this, I was ecstatic to read “The Farm” by Joanne Ramos because “The Handmaid’s Tale” is one of my favorite books.
Although you can draw some comparisons between the two, “The Farm” delves much deeper into the issue of money, class, privilege and the struggle of immigrants in America. I would almost call this book a contemporary novel that bleeds a little into a dystopian world, perhaps one that is not so far off.
The story of “The Farm” centers around Jane, a Filipino immigrant, who after leaving her deadbeat American boyfriend is on the search for a better life for her and her daughter. With the help of Ate, Jane’s cousin, Jane soon attains a job working as a nanny.
After a major mistake, Jane loses this job but soon discovers Golden Oaks, a surrogate agency that serves only the ultra-elite and promises a hefty amount of money to the “host”, as long as you play by their rules.
Because of this promise, most of the women that go to Golden Oaks are either immigrants or have low-socioeconomic backgrounds. Jane is one of these women who is chosen to be a surrogate. She soon realizes that being a surrogate to the wealthy is a lot more secretive and divisive than she would have ever thought and wonders if she ultimately made the right decision for her and her daughter.
Told from the perspective of several characters, this book was different than anything I’ve ever read before. It explores the drastic differences between two socioeconomic backgrounds and makes you question, what is the ominous future of “designer babies” created by the privileged? What is freedom? And what measures would you take to create the life you want when “money is everything”?
‘All That You Leave Behind’
By Erin Lee Carr
Danielle Grimes
“All That You Leave Behind” is author Erin Lee Carr’s wonderful debut book. This memoir tells a familiar tale about growing up, relationships, and dealing with a significant loss — a parent.
Erin’s father, journalist and writer David Carr, was significant not only in Erin’s life but also to anyone paying attention to social media. He wrote for the The New York Times, appeared in the documentary “Page One: Inside The New York Times,” authored the memoir “The Night of the Gun,” and was the type of user that Twitter was created for.
Erin Lee Carr describes her early years briefly giving us background on some of her father’s struggles with drugs and alcoholism, but dives into her early 20s for the majority of the book.
This was the period in her life when she was growing into her own as a journalist and relied heavily on her father’s advice and mentorship. This was also a time in which her own struggles with alcoholism were becoming apparent. Erin was falling in line with her father in more ways than one, the ambition and fire to achieve mixed with the draw to substance abuse.
Throughout Erin’s life, her father provided mentorship on how to be professionally successful and her reliance on his advice throughout her young career was stunted after his early death in 2015.
The second half of the book details how Erin and her family navigated this and how it all became too much for Erin, who then relied on alcohol to help her cope with the emptiness his death left on her. Erin, who by this time was a freelance documentarian, succumbed to her own alcoholism and isolated herself in her grief for six months. After reaching out to a friend who had lost a mother, Erin found herself back in AA, poring herself into her work and moving on.
“All That You Leave Behind” was a refreshing tale about becoming an adult and finding your own self (with the help and guidance of a parent). Erin Lee Carr is a director, writer, and producer whose films have been featured on HBO.
‘The Summer Country’
By Lauren Willig
Reviewed by Ann Schwartzkopf
The title of this book, “The Summer Country” was derived from a phrase written in 1785 by Joshua Steel to describe the climate of the island of Barbados, located in the Caribbean Sea only 900 miles north of the Equator.
In 1627 the island was claimed as a colony in the name of King James I of England. English settlers established plantations of sugar cane that flourished in the summer. Slaves from Africa were imported to work the plantations. Irish, Scots and Welsh arrived to constitute a third class of poor residents who were pejoratively labeled “Redlegs.”
In the genre of historical fiction, “The Summer Country” relates stories of families and individuals from three classes — wealthy white English, poor white “Redlegs” and black slaves — during two significant times in the history of Barbados.
The even-numbered chapters focus on the years 1812-1816 and describe the status quo of all three classes immediately preceding the slave insurrection in 1816. The odd-numbered chapters — set in 1854, the year of the great cholera epidemic in which 20,000 people died — provide a follow up on the families and individuals introduced in the even-numbered chapters.
The most significant difference between the two time periods occurred in 1834-1838 when the slaves were liberated by law through a four-year transition period.
The author notes that the leaders of the insurrection were real people while all others are her own inventions, composites of real people. Helpfully, Willig provided clarification in a “Historical Note” to distinguish between historical fact and fiction.
Behavior and relationships of the people in 1812-1816 are traced through twists and turns to their descendants in 1854. In all the chapters we read of love and hate, care and cruelty, courage and cowardice, strength and weakness, insight and ignorance within families and between families, groups and individuals.
And there are family secrets. “The Summer Country” reads like a mystery novel pulling the reader along to the “Epilogue” to uncover the secrets and unravel many of the twists and turns.
‘Patsy’
By Nicole Dennis-Benn
Reviewed by Jenny Johnson
Nicole Dennis-Benn’s second novel, “Patsy,” presents the story of her titular character as she follows the siren call to America, a call sung to her through letters from her childhood friend Cicely who resides in the States.
Burdened by her joyless life and feelings of inadequacy, Patsy longs to reunite with Cicely, the only person she has ever felt connected to and who shares the secret of their past relationship.
Patsy leaves her daughter, 6-year-old Tru, with the father she barely knows and with the promise that she’ll return, having no intension of doing so. In America, Patsy soon discovers Cicely does not intend to keep her promises either and the secrets of her marriage to a husband she claimed were only for immigration papers destroy the fantasy of Patsy’s American dream.
Caught between the unfulfilled fantasy of a happy life with Cicely and the unfulfilling life she left behind in Jamaica, Patsy forges on, trying to make it in America. She works menial jobs while self-medicating with fast food and casual intimate encounters, ever consumed with guilt and embarrassment over abandoning her child.
Despite a few friendships she makes along the way, Patsy leads a mostly solitary life and yearns for the intimacy that she once had with Cicely when she stumbles upon love for a second time. After 10 arduous, lonely years in America, the future begins to brighten for Patsy as she makes her first attempt in a decade to connect with the daughter she left behind in pursuit of her own happiness.
What unfolds is an ending that will catch the breath in your throat. Dennis-Benn’s story of Patsy seamlessly touches on many topical subjects of today: sexism and misogyny, xenophobia and classism, racism and colorism, identity and sexuality, women’s rights and motherhood. Her characters are so fully formed, so three dimensional that you might be surprised to find that Patsy herself is not sitting next to you whispering her story in rich Jamaican patois.
Dennis-Benn’s flawless writing of flawed Patsy will have you turning the pages with a racing heart, eager to find out if she gets her happy ending.
‘The Orchid and the Dandelion:
Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive’
By Dr. W. Thomas Boyce
Reviewed by Jordyn Wilson
In “The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive,” the author, Dr. W. Thomas Boyce, writes to illustrate the portraits of two types of people: orchids and dandelions.
The “dandelions” are capable of weathering any storms or hardships thrown their way, and they manage to flourish and prosper in any given environment. The “orchids” must be tended and cared for in numerous ways and if they are given the proper attention and circumstances, they may blossom beautifully, or they may still diminish despite the best efforts of their caregivers to nurture them accordingly.
While “The Orchid and the Dandelion” is data-driven and Boyce uses evidence-based reasoning throughout, he does an excellent job of simplifying his findings by sharing stories of his own upbringing and experiences he has encountered in his time practicing pediatric medicine to explain what his data confirms.
These relatable stories helped me to better understand the sometimes-complex data gathered by the author and his team. While I read the book, I frequently found myself stopping to assess my children, my siblings and myself by recalling life experiences and attempting to distinguish whether we were “dandelions” or “orchids.” While the book did a thorough job of explaining characteristics of each type of person, my one wish was for the author to further share more methods to help an “orchid” thrive.
Whether you are a parent, you work with children, or you’re just simply curious why people are the way they are and want to better recognize the possible sensitivities of others, this subject matter is interesting, making “The Orchid and the Dandelion” a thought-provoking read for everyone.
‘The Collected Schizophrenias’
By Esmé Weijun Wang
Reviewed by Nancy Nagel
Not for the faint of heart, this is a collection of essays by a young woman with various manifestations of mental illnesses, primarily schizoaffective disorders. Wang is high functioning, educated, and accomplished in spite of her illnesses. She attended Yale, Stanford, and holds an MFA from the University of Michigan.
The origins of her psychosis and schizophrenia are unclear, but Wang doggedly pursues an explanation for her symptoms and scattered illnesses. Lyme disease may have caused her problems, but she cannot recall a tick bite. Another possibility is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from a sexual assault in high school.
Many of the essays describe her visits to specialists, some of whom are sympathetic and helpful and others who write her off or simply write reports back to her primary care doctors.
Wang writes these essays as she is experiencing and living through the episodes of her illnesses. “In past psychotic episodes, my response has been to desperately assemble rituals or structures that will somehow ward off the anxiety of a psychotic fracture . . . to assemble the parts of my mind, which has begun to fall apart — to become ‘scatterbrained’ into cohesion. But analysis didn’t solve matters.”
During one period she experiences Cotard’s Delusion in which she believes she is dead. She needs her boyfriend to continually reassure that the people and objects around her are real. She still sells off all her clothing and belongings, since dead people have no need of such things.
During spells of clarity and functionality, the author works for non-profit mental health organizations giving educational talks to medical professionals on how to approach and work with schizophrenic patients. She relies on her previous experience as a fashion writer to put together a sharp outfit and makeup, giving the appearance of sanity.
“Hope is a curse and a gift,” Wang writes in her diary after getting inconclusive test results. One of her later essays describes how getting negative test results can be more frustrating than receiving a definite diagnosis.
“The Collected Schizophrenias” does not end with any conclusive information on the author’s illness or future. However it gives insight into one person’s life, a woman with a confusing array of mental illnesses, how her symptoms express themselves and affect her life.
‘Under Pressure’
By Lisa Damour, Ph.D.
Reviewed by Molly Derner
“Under Pressure,” by Lisa Damour, deals with many aspects of stress and anxiety, particularly as it affects preteen and teenage girls in today’s world.
A recent study found that 31 percent of girls and young women reported feeling symptoms of anxiety, as compared to only 13 percent of boys.
“Except for during the summer months, today’s teens now, for the first time, feel more stressed than their parents do. They also experience the emotional and physical symptoms of chronic tension, such as edginess and fatigue, at levels that we used to see only in adults.”
In her insightful book, Damour educates readers about stress and anxiety, and details how girls may be affected by their parents, other girls, boys, school and society in general.
Abundant real-life examples are offered to demonstrate the process of identifying the source of the problem, and how at times stress and anxiety can be used as a tool for one’s benefit.
“Under Pressure” is well done and would be a useful read for parents, physicians and educators.
“Lot: Stories”
By Bryan Washington
Reviewed by Leigh Kellmann Kolb
In “Lot,” Bryan Washington’s debut collection of short stories, we are dropped off in the East End of Houston, Texas, and immersed in the lives of a diverse group of characters.
The stories are both interconnected and independent of one another; they look at people’s inner lives and the sprawling vastness of the city. The disconnect between the stories is sometimes jarring, but the common threads are woven throughout, reminding us how connected our lives and spaces are.
About half of the stories follow a young biracial protagonist — his mother is black, his father Latino — who is struggling with coming to terms with his attraction to boys. He is 12 in the first story, and an adult in the last, and his narrative serves as a guidepost throughout the collection. He is nameless until the last story, which is a fitting reveal that is tied to his story arc of self-realization and acceptance.
The stories in the collection do not shy away from universal human conflicts: infidelity, abuse, intolerance, poverty, racism. However, Washington provides no commentary or answers, since we are so intimately woven into characters’ lives. We see the effects of AIDS and drugs, of gentrification of neighborhoods and disintegration of families. The stories are singular yet familiar, and the writing is powerfully minimalistic.
Washington said in an article about the book, “I think a place is only what it is because of its people.” Houston itself is the common character throughout the stories, acting as a protagonist and antagonist throughout. “Lot” is a beautiful—even when it’s ugly—portrait of a changing city and the people in its grip.
Toward the end of the last story, “Elgin,” the main protagonist says, “You bring yourself wherever you go. You are the one thing you can never run out on.”
Prior to “Lot,” Washington, who is from Houston and just 25 years old, has been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Paris Review. “Lot” has received wide acclaim, and for good reason. If this is what Washington writes straight out of the gate, we can look forward to a long career of terse storytelling that explores life at the intersections.