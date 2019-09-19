Peggy Menke, right, holds up a dragonfly nymph exoskeleton during the Vacation Culture School program held June 30 that focused on summer holidays, including the summer solstice, which is a celebration of nature and the longest day of the year. The next program of this year’s VCS will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 5 Scenic Drive, in Washington. Plans are to feature the fall festivals of Dia de los Muertos (Mexican Day of the Dead), the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot, and the UN International Day of Peace. Missourian Photo.