Not everyone who was alive July 20, 1969, when U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin of the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon remember exactly where they were watching it or who they were with at the time; rather, they remember how they felt seeing it unfold before their eyes on live TV.
“Amazed” and “proud” are the two words people said over and over again when The Missourian asked.
The Saturn V rocket, which stood 363 feet tall and was the most powerful ever flown, blasted off Wednesday, July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m. EDT. The command module, Columbia, and the attached lunar module, Eagle, reached the moon three days later.
The next day, Sunday, July 20, 1969, astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the surface in the lunar mondule, with Armstrong speaking those famous words “The Eagle has landed,” at 3:17 p.m. CDT.
It was hours later before they would actually emerge from the Eagle to walk on the moon and plant the American flag.
Armstrong emerged from The Eagle first, with his left boot, size 9 1/2, touching the lunar surface at 10:56 p.m. Aldrin followed 18 minutes later.
The moonwalk lasted 2 1/2 hours. The Eagle later reunited with the Columbia (which had continued to orbit the moon alone with only astronaut Michael Collins aboard), and the three astronauts headed back to Earth, splashing down on Thursday, July 24, in the Pacific Ocean.
It is said that hundreds of millions of people tuned in to radios or watched the grainy black-and-white images on their TV. The Vietnam War was raging. There also was famine and violence, but this achievement brought humanity together, at least briefly.
Police around the world reported that crime came to a near halt that Sunday night in July.
Following is how a few people around Franklin County remember it:
• Rich E. Meyer (younger), Washington — “I was 15 years old. It was awesome. It made me feel proud.”
• Richard K. Meyer (elder), Washington — “We were in Hawaii. I was stationed at Kaneohe Bay in the Marine Corps, on the windward side of the island.
“We watched it during the day. It was still light outside where we were. It was on a 12-inch black and white TV. It was a big event. We got together with the neighbors and toasted it. We were excited and felt there was no limit to what we could do next. We had something to look forward to, there was no limit to what we can accomplish.
“It just made me feel proud too, because of the competition with the Russians, and we got there first.”
• Don Cummings, Washington, who grew up in Chicago, was home from college that summer. He was 20 years old in July 1969 — “I watched the whole thing, from when the rocket took off and they headed toward the moon. And then when they were filming Neil Armstrong as he was getting ready to step down, and they had the camera following this. I was literally beside myself.
“I kept running out of the front door and looking up at the moon. Then I would come back in to watch more. I watched him say, ‘That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ I am getting goosebumps now thinking about it, like I did then. I would run back outside and think, ‘There are American pilots on that moon.’ I ran back into the house and watched more. When they were finished, I went back out and looked at the moon again just to get the rapture that there were Americans sitting up there . . . It was mind-boggling.
“Now anytime I hear anything about Neil Armstrong or Buzz Aldrin, I always look at them with tremendous reverence. These are special guys. These aren’t your average guys. These are a cut above . . . When you think about the best of the best, you have to think of them.”
• Dr. Don Northingon, Washington, was at home watching it on TV with his wife and their three young children (ages 6, 4 and 2) — “We were amazed! I grew up with Buck Rogers, and here we were doing the things they used to talk about in the comic papers a few years before that.
“We felt amazement that we actually succeeded. When they started talking about traveling to the moon, we just thought that was kind of impossible, and here we had a landing on the moon, and they aired that on TV . . . I never questioned it, but there were people who thought it was a fake, because it was just so beyond what anyone could comprehend. They couldn’t imagine it happening.”
• Bill Miller Sr., Washington, was in his 30s, and married with four children in July 1969 — “I think we all considered it quite a historic moment. It was very impressive and, in those days, the United States wanted to be the leader in space. A lot of effort and money was put into it. That was very impressive too.
“I think for most Americans, that we were the first to do it was such a historic step forward, and we were all very pleased. We were all proud of America and the space program . . . The astronauts were all really looked up to like celebrities. We were kind of awestruck by it, being able to put a man on the moon.”
•Robert Sandefur, Eureka, was a 31-year-old Navy veteran in July 1969. He was at home watching the news coverage with his wife and their three children — “We all stayed up to watch it. I felt proud, but we were scared too. Were they going to make it back?”
• Ruth Johns, St. Clair, lived in St. Louis at the time. She was married with two young children — “It was exciting. I just sat there and I couldn’t move. I was glued to the TV. It seemed incredible and unbelieveable.”
• Lorraine Kluba, Clover Bottom — “It was incredible. My husband and I watched it together. We had been married four years. It was so amazing that they could do that. We thought going for a ride in a car was pretty good. It was amazing to me.”
• Lenny, Washington, was living in Boston — “I was 21 and I was trying to get to Woodstock, but I couldn’t get there, so I ended up watching it on a black and white TV.
“The feeling was, ‘Are they really going to make it to the Moon?’ We knew they could get there and get around it, but could they really get down on the Moon? . . . Could they get down and back?”
• Mary Kate, Washington, was living in Webster Groves at the time with her husband and two young children — “ I was at the neighbor’s house and we watched it openmouthed, just gaping in amazement. It was a black and white TV, grainy picture, and it was like, these are ghosts.
• Joy Hornback, Washington, was living at Camp Pendleton, Calif., with her husband, who was in the military —
“I had been keeping up with the space program since it started. I used to stay up to watch all of it . . . It was amazing, the whole thing. And then the moon landing! . . . It was just an exciting time.
“I was 28 for the moon landing, and I was glued to the TV. I was very proud. I couldn’t believe it, and then it was praying that they would get back home again. I just was proud of, and still am, proud of this country.”
• Carolyn Donoho, Union, was working for Lockheed at the time doing office work — “I watched the moon landing at home; I don’t remember who was with me. That was so exciting, all of that. I was so proud, but sorry that (President) Kennedy didn’t get to see it.”
• Phyllis McCrary, Washington, was 24 years old — “I remember feeling like, ‘Is this real?’ They planted the flag and it was just so exciting to see it really happening! It’s something we’ll never forget.”
• Jim Mueller — “I celebrated my 18th birthday watching the moon landing. It made my 18th birthday pretty special. I grew up in Lexington, Ky. I couldn’t sleep that night. I remember feeling awe, watching (Armstrong) step down and the quote, ‘One small step for man . . . ’ ”
• Martha Lane, St. Louis — “I was in college working in a program at Webster University with graduate students. We got a TV and put it out on the lawn, and we were all out there just watching in awe of the whole thing. It was like a party, and we were all celebrating. We just felt amazement that it happened.”
• Rebecca Hall, Washington, grew up in Southeast Arkansas — “I was in graduate school in Pau, France. I had no access to a television. There was a group of us Americans, and it was excrutiating to know that it was going on but we could not see it. TVs were not as accessible on campus then. We didn’t have one in the dorm. But you could hear faculty members and towns people talking about how they were going to get together to watch it.”
Following is an editorial that appeared in The Missourian in the July 24, 1969, issue:
The Men on the Moon
The attention of the entire world was focused on the astronauts, who landed and walked around on the moon Sunday evening — a feat that has never before been accomplished in the world’s history.
The astronauts deserve all the credit that has been showered on them, but while this is being done, the large corps of scientists, mathemeticians, physicists, mechanical engineers and all the others involved in this fantastic adventure, are also deserving of the world’s gratitude. Without the work, planning and calculating of these men the trip would not have been possible.
The feat is beyond imagination — and beyond the understanding of the average layman. The people on Earth were in constant touch with the spacemen, even after they landed on the moon. We saw them get out of their space vehicle, we heard them talk to one another, and we even heard the clicks of their still camera.
When (Christopher) Columbus set out for the unknown he was completely out of touch with the world, until his return. Even in our time when Charles Lindbergh flew across the ocean to Paris, he was completely alone. The world knew only when he took off, and when he landed. There was no indication of any kind how he was doing on the lonely flight over the ocean.
The scientists at the space center knew exactly how the spacemen were getting along. They knew when they ate, when they slept and when they worked — in fact, they knew when they were sleeping or napping, and had a constant count of their heartbeats and their physical condition. This is one of the most intriguing things about modern science, and we might well ask, “How do they do it?”
