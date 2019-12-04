There’s nothing better than a cheery pair of mittens to dispel winter’s chill, but if you want to give a gift with staying power, look to books.
Like mittens, “one size fits all” doesn’t apply — choosing a great read for a loved one or friend is a gift of thoughtfulness, a seek-and-find that involves pairing just the right book with just the right reader. Personalize your purchase, and it becomes a cherished treasure.
Here’s hoping these hands-down favorites make your holiday hunt a bit easier.
Books suggested here are available for purchase at Neighborhood Reads in Downtown Washington.